Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested by San Jose Police for Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material

San Jose police arrested a Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputy for possession of child sexual abuse material.

The Sheriff’s Office reported on Monday that after it learned that one of its deputies had been arrested on Saturday by San Jose detectives, the deputy was placed on administrative leave while the matter is reviewed.

Police said Deputy Roy Chen, 41, of San Jose was arrested in Cupertino on Sept. 12, and has been released on his own recognizance.

San Jose Police reported that on Sept. 12, at 10:13am patrol officers Officers flagged down by a an unnamed person who stated she discovered child sexual abuse material at a known suspect's residence in the city of San José.

Detectives from the San Jose Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force immediately began a comprehensive investigation and identified the suspect as Chen. During the investigation, it was discovered that Chen was a Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Deputy. Detectives obtained a search warrant for his associated residence in the city of San José.

On the same day, detectives said they contacted and arrested Chen in Cupertino. He was subsequently booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for possession of child sexual abuse material and released on Monday.

Anyone with information about this case or similar cases is asked to contact Sergeant Detective O’Grady and/or Detective Widmer of the San José Police Internet Crimes Against Children /Child Exploitation Detail Task at 408-277-3214.

The Sheriff’s Office said Monday it is aware that one of its deputies was arrested by the San Jose Police Department in connection with “serious criminal allegations”

“The criminal investigation is being led by the San Jose Police Department and we will not interfere with their investigative process,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.”The Sheriff’s Office has initiated an administrative investigation consistent with department policy and applicable law,” the office said in a statement.

“These allegations are extremely serious,” the statement continued. “At the same time, we must respect the integrity of both the criminal and administrative processes and avoid drawing conclusions before the facts are fully established. The Sheriff’s Office remains committed to accountability and public trust, and we will take appropriate employment action once those processes are complete.”.