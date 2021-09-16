Santa Clara University Students Arrive this Weekend, Forcing Road Closures

Students will be moving into the residence halls at Santa Clara University Friday, through Sunday, Sept. 19 to begin the 2021-2022 school year.

The Alameda, from Bellomy Street to Market Street, and Market Street, from The Alameda to Lafayette Street, will be closed from 10pm tonight through Sunday, city officials reported today. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area during move-in to avoid delays, or slow down and pay extra attention to added pedestrians and bicyclists in the area.

Arriving students should reference the SCU website https://www.scu.edu/csi/new-students/welcome-weekend/ and correspondence from University Housing for drop-off and parking information.

SCU Campus Safety and Transportation Services will be responsible for managing all signage in and around the campus for move-in and public traffic. For inquiries, call (408)554-4441 or email [email protected]