San Jose City Council Narrowly Approves Ballot Measure to Expand Mayoral Powers, Give Sam Liccardo 2 More Years

It’s up to San Jose voters to decide whether Mayor Sam Liccardo should be given more powers and two extra years as the city’s political leader.

After 12 hours of debate at a meeting that stretched from Tuesday evening into late Wednesday afternoon, the San Jose City Council voted 6-5 on placing the controversial measure on the November ballot. Council members Raul Peralez, Magdalena Carrasco, Sergio Jimenez, Sylvia Arenas and Maya Esparza cast the dissenting votes.

The initiative, which was backed by the council’s business-friendly voting bloc, is made up of a list of provisions that its supporters say will make San Jose’s mayor more accountable to voters. For decades, the mayor of the Capital of Silicon Valley has largely acted as just another vote on the council. Instead, the city manager, who is appointed by the council, calls the shots.

But under the proposed ballot measure, San Jose’s mayor would be given the power to hire and fire the city manager and fire department heads starting Jan. 1, 2023. As a check, the City Council could overturn proposed terminations with a two-thirds vote. The mayor would also have the power to direct the city manager and department heads to take action on policy issues. Currently, the City Council has to wait for the yearly priority setting session to decide which issues to focus on.

The measure also includes a provision to align San Jose’s mayoral election with the presidential election cycle in an effort to increase voter turnout. Over the last year, labor leaders have endorsed the idea in the form of the Fair Elections Initiative, which recently fell 2,248 signatures short of making it onto the ballot. Last spring, the mayor and the five other council members who supported the new measure on Wednesday, voted against placing a proposal to shift the election cycle on the ballot.

In order to shift the election cycle, Liccardo would get two more years in office to bridge the gap between the next midterm and the subsequent presidential election. The mayor, who was elected in 2014, was originally slated to term out at the end of 2022. If approved by the voters, he’ll serve until the end of 2024.

But the proposed initiative drew accusations from the council’s Latino caucus that it was crafted in secrecy in a back-room deal. The five council members, who represent some of the city’s poorest neighborhoods, lambasted Liccardo and his colleagues for trying to fast-track the proposal without seeking input from the community first.

Esparza, who represents parts of East San Jose, called it a decision made “out of complete self-interest.”

“Suddenly we have six people on the council who have changed their mind within one year to be willing to move an election that they were ultimately opposed to last year to a new process,” she said. “The part that really disturbs me is in the rush to put things to the November 2020 ballot is that it’s capitalizing on an election that folks feel really passionate about. It’s an election where many people of color are expected to come out to vote so this is just gross to me.”

But Liccardo defended the decision, stating that the timing was right as recent crises highlighted the importance of acting sooner rather than later. Between the pandemic and the protests, the mayor said the public has largely expected him to take action in ways he cannot.

“I believe strongly that we do need to move forward now because this is a city that clearly needs to align accountability with the expectations that residents reasonably have about who is truly accountable,” he said. “That is authority and accountability have to be aligned. If you have a misalignment of accountability and authority, ultimately what you have is a charade.”

Liccardo also emphasized that the ballot initiative is not a proposal to move toward a true “strong mayor” form of government. In big cities across the countries, strong mayors act more like a chief executive by casting tie-breaking votes or vetoing legislation.

But even if the proposal doesn’t enact sweeping changes, Arenas said that any adjustment made to San Jose’s government structure should be vetted by residents first through a charter review commission.

“If our residents decide they want to have a strong mayor, so be it, but I’m tired of hearing that San Jose needs to grow like the other big cities around us,” she said. “Like San Francisco does. If growing up means having a public works director who was racketeering and full of corruption I don’t want San Jose to go to that level. I don’t want it to grow up.”

Soon after, Arenas took a shot at Liccardo by quoting Lizzo’s hit song “Truth Hurts,” telling the mayor “why are men great until they got to be great.”

But as San Jose continues to grapple with more big city issues, Councilman Lan Diep suggested that they let San Jose voters decide on moving ahead with a strong mayor system so that they don’t have to go back to the ballot box again in the future. The North San Jose councilman argued that they need a mayor who can spend his or her time advocating for the city as a whole.

“There are 11 of us but we each lay claim to one-sixth of the votes that are needed to make something happen and that is frustrating,” he said. “We each have our concerns because we are reflecting the desires of our respected constituents, but we also need somebody to be a champion for the city and we can’t have that because we’re fighting with each other. Somebody should take the ball and run and right now the mayor can’t take the ball and run with it.”

Diep’s proposal was ultimately shot down but could be discussed by the charter review commission at a future date.

Councilwoman Dev Davis called the proposal that was ultimately approved by a majority of the council a “compromise” because of the labor-backed provision that would realign the mayoral election. The District 6 rep said she originally wasn’t supportive of the idea of moving the mayoral election because she had concerns with what would happen to voter turnout in midterm elections. The county’s commitment to making it easier to vote by sending each voter a mail-in ballot, however, may remedy that issue.

“We’re going to have one presidential election year where we have the mail-in ballots and we’ll see in 2022 what that does,” she said. “My hope is that it increases turnout a lot for everyone because having 50 percent or less turnout is a travesty to our representative democracy.”

Jimenez, like many of his colleagues in his voting bloc, had a different compromise in mind. The South San Jose councilman originally issued a memo in support of expanding the mayor’s powers in an effort to craft something that could get bipartisan support. But after engaging in conversations with community members and other experts, he said he reconsidered and wanted to allow residents to weigh in first.

“I thought that was a decent compromise,” he said of the review commission. “If we truly are interested in getting all folks on the same page—I think that’s assuming you get your two years and we have that continuity that’s been expressed is very important—I suspect you’d get the majority of the folks on the council today in agreement with this.”

The proposed initiative will also contain a number of campaign finance and conflict of interest reforms. The mayor and council members would be required to sit out of any vote involving a person or entity that has made a contribution to their campaign or other cause in the last 12 months and the three months following the vote.

At the request of Davis, city officials are also exploring the possibility of having the city attorney track campaign donations so they can aptly alert councilors to when they need to abstain from a vote.

Lobbyists would be barred from making campaign contributions and the mayor, council members and senior administrators would be unable to accept gifts from lobbyists or city contractors. The proposed measure also includes the creation of a charter review commission, which was supported by the full council.

The San Jose City Council will hold a special meeting on July 28 where they will review the proposed ballot language.

Grace Hase is a staff writer for San Jose Inside and Metro Silicon Valley. Email tips to [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter at @grace_hase. Or, click here to sign up for text updates about what she’s working on.