Picket Lines Form at Hotels Across the Bay Area

Thousands of unionized hospitality workers in the Bay Area went on strike on Sunday, along with thousands of others around the country.

In San Francisco, about 1,500 members of Unite Here Local 2 were on strike, along with others in San Mateo County and San Jose. They include servers, bartenders, housekeepers, dishwashers, bellhops, cooks, and other positions, according to a press release from the union on Sunday.

Union workers at the Grand Hyatt San Francisco Union Square, Hilton San Francisco Union Square, and Westin St. Francis have been asking for an increase in wages and better health benefits as their contract expired in August. The union is also protesting "painful workloads," according to the release.

“The hotel industry is recovering while workers and guests are getting left behind,” said Lizzy Tapia, president of Unite Here Local 2.

“Workers are fighting for affordable health care and good raises because they just aren't making enough to support their families. Meanwhile, many say their jobs are harder and more painful than ever,” Tapia said.

Michael D’Angelo, head of labor relations for Hyatt-Americas, said in a statement that the company was disappointed the union decided to strike.

“We have a history of offering competitive wages and benefits in the market, including comprehensive health care at little to no cost, as well as retirement savings,” D'Angelo said in an email.

“We have offered competitive wages, health care and retirement benefits at the hotel that is on strike at this time, and colleague benefits and wages remain unchanged as we negotiate a new agreement,” he said, referring to the Grand Hyatt San Francisco Union Square.

D'Angelo said Hyatt would have contingency plans to minimize the strike's impact.

The union said more than 10,000 workers were striking at properties owned by Hilton, Hyatt, Marriott, and Omni at 12 locations in Baltimore, Boston, Honolulu, Kauai, New Haven, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo County, and Seattle. Strikes have been authorized in Oakland and Sacramento.

The union and hotels have been in negotiations for three months, according to the union. Members also held a three-day strike over Labor Day.

Requests for comment from Hilton, Marriott and Omni were not immediately returned.

Unite Here Local 2 is the hospitality workers’ union in San Francisco, San Mateo County, and the East and North Bay. The union’s 5,000 members are housekeepers, cooks, dishwashers, servers, bussers, bartenders, concessions cashiers, spa workers, bellmen, and doormen at hotels, restaurants, tech cafeterias, stadiums, and airports in San Francisco and Oakland.