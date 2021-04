A man who was shot Saturday near off-campus student housing in San Jose has died from his injuries, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 11:40am inside the The Grad San Jose apartment complex at 88 East San Carlos St.

The Grad is marketed as luxury off-campus housing for San Jose State University students.

Police do not have a suspect or motive in the shooting and did not identify the victim.

This marks the city's 14th homicide of the year.