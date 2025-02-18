Feds Accuse Former San Jose State Employee of Selling Stolen Apple Products

A federal indictment unsealed in Sacramento last week charged a former San Jose State administrator, Tung Pham, with using a university credit card to buy Apple products, which he sold to a Folsom man who shipped them to buyers outside of California.

According to Michele Beckwith, acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of California, Pham, 59, of San Jose, was charged with conspiracy to transport stolen property interstate.

Court documents filed in Sacramento stated that Pham worked as a facilities and purchasing coordinator for “the library of a public university in San Jose” – San Jose State. The university told CBS that Pham was fired in October 2020.

“In that position, Pham was entrusted with a university procurement card to purchase necessary items for the library,” the U.S. attorney’s office alleged in a Feb. 13 document. “Pham … used the procurement card to purchase, among other things, Apple MacBooks and Apple iPads that he stole and sold to others for personal gain, including a co-conspirator who lived in Folsom. The individual in Folsom resold and shipped the stolen Apple products to buyers outside the State of California.”

This case is the product of an investigation by the IRS Criminal Investigation and the FBI.

If convicted, Pham faces a maximum statutory penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.