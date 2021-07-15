National Gun Rights Group Threatens to Sue San Jose over Proposed Gun Ordinance

A national gun rights group sent San Jose city leaders a cease-and-desist letter on Wednesday, just two weeks after the city council approved calling for an annual gun fee and mandating gun liability insurance.
The July 14 letter from the National Foundation for Gun Rights sent to Mayor Sam Liccardo and council members puts the city on notice that the group will sue if the city moves forward with plans for a citywide gun ordinance.
The organization is the legal division of the National Association for Gun Rights, a Second Amendment advocacy group that considers itself the “conservative alternative” to the National Rifle Association.
The foundation maintains the city would violate the Second Amendment by imposing a tax on “a select group of law-abiding citizens” exercising their right to keep and bear arms.
“A right that you have to pay a tax to exercise is not a right at all,” said Hannah Hill, spokesperson for the foundation. “You would not dream of imposing a tax to attend a church or to disseminate or read a newspaper, which are protected by the First Amendment.”
Executive Director Dudley Brown called the ordinance a “full-frontal assault” on gun owners “by the gun control zealots running the city of San Jose.” The foundation sees the ordinance as unfair to law-abiding citizens, Brown said.
Liccardo, who met Monday with President Joe Biden and other mayors from around the country to discuss ways to stop gun violence, disagreed with the gun rights group’s assertions.
“In the realm of sensible gun regulation, the gun industry and their lawyers ensure that no good deed goes unlitigated,” Liccardo said in an email. “I suppose that I should not be surprised that they have threatened to sue the city before they've even seen a single word in the ordinance.”
Rachel Davis, press secretary for Liccardo, said the city will continue to draft the ordinance.
The “gun harm reduction” proposals approved by the San Jose City Council at the end of June include a mandate for gun insurance; impounding guns from those who do not comply with insurance mandates and other laws; and recording all gun purchases to mitigate gun straw purchases, among many other proposals.
A draft ordinance is expected to come back to the city council for a vote in September.
“In the realm of sensible gun regulation, the gun industry and their lawyers ensure that no good deed goes unlitigated,” — Sam Liccardo
“Sensible gun regulation.” Let’s vet that claim for accuracy.
That it is a gun-related regulation is beyond question, but exactly who will it regulate? Are we to believe that the street thugs who possess and use firearms despite existing prohibitions on their persons (convicted felons, parolees, probationers, illegal aliens) as well as prohibitions on their firearms (stolen, unlawfully manufactured, illegally purchased, etc.) will quake in their boots and comply when confronted by Mayor Liccardo’s insurance mandate? Laughable, to say the least. As for those responsible for mass shootings, lunatics lacking in concern for every restraint known to man, to think they’d be affected by the “regulation” requires its own brand of lunacy.
That it is a regulation is a given, but because it will not suppress the unlawful behavior of those responsible for violent acts, and it can’t suppress the already law-abiding, it doesn’t really regulate (verb: control) anything. Instead, it is merely a regulation (noun: directive) that functions exactly as does a tax, a compulsory contribution to the government.
That leaves us with “sensible,” and the question: how can something that cannot do what it says it will do (reduce gun violence), but will do what it denies doing (tax the public), be considered sensible? The answer is it can’t. The only benefit to Sam Liccardo’s big idea is that it exposes to all clear thinkers how small and unimpressive is the man’s brain.
Sam Liccardo is a man desperate to move up the political ladder but incapable of doing it by relying on his own abilities. His stupid gun insurance law represents his frantic thrust of a towline to the Democratic regime, begging it to recognize him as a fellow traveler, one with no respect for anything but the acquisition of political power, and hoping it will pull him along his way. He’s Eric Swalwell sans spy chick and chutzpah, Kamala Harris without the pants suit and diversionary chuckle, Nancy Pelosi with smoother skin and larger panties.