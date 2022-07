A man was shot and killed around dawn Friday at a San Jose shopping center, police said.

San Jose police responded to a report of a shooting at 6am at the Plant Shopping Center in the area of Monterey Road and Curtner Avenue, and a mail victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police released no further information about the victim, a possible suspect or possible motive for the shooting.

Most of the businesses at the shopping center were closed at the time, according to police.