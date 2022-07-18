East Bay Foot Chase Nabs Suspect in Shooting of Mountain View Officer

U.S. Marshals and Mountain View police Sunday afternoon arrested the man they believe shot a Mountain View officer at close range early Saturday morning.

The officer, who has not been identified, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Jeffrey Choy, 33, of Stockton, was arrested after a short foot pursuit in Fremont shortly before noon July 16, authorities said.

Choy was allegedly pulled over at Villa Street and Wild Cherry Lane in Mountain View by an officer whom the department hasn't named. The officer has five years of experience as a police officer and was working an overtime shift focusing on DUI enforcement,according to police.

A person inside the vehicle shot the officer in his upper body. The officer didn't return fire as the suspect fled, police said.

The suspect shortly afterward crashed his car at Villa Street and Hidden Avenue and fled on foot.

According to a statement released Sunday afternoon, Mountain View police said authorities spent the next 24 hours searching for Choy, whom they identified. They discovered he had gone to Union City, where police detectives and officers from the U.S. Marshals Service tried detaining Choy. After a brief foot pursuit, Choy was apprehended in Fremont.

Police brought Choy back to Santa Clara County and will book him on suspicion of attempted murder of a peace officer.

“To say that I am proud of the around-the-clock work our teams did to find the man responsible for wounding our officer is an understatement,” said Mountain View Police Chief Chris Hsiung. “I am overwhelmed with gratitude at their sacrifice, I am in awe of their persistence, and I am so thankful all are safe.”