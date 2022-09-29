Hoover Middle School Teacher Charged with Sex Offense with 14-year-old Lincoln High Student

The San José Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children / Child Exploitation Detail Task Force today announced another arrest of an employee at a San Jose public school for a sex offense involving a female student.

On Sunday, Sept. 25, city detectives arrested 29-year-old Trae Devonte Owens in Hollister on charges related to inappropriate sexual social media communications with a 14-year-old female student at Lincoln High School. Owens was a teacher at Hoover Middle School in San Jose. He was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

San Jose Unified School District officials issued a statement that said they worked with police after receiving a tip “that a current employee may have engaged in unacceptable behavior involving a student.”

Additional counselors will be available at both Hoover Middle School and Lincoln High School this week, according to the district.

Police said Owens had contacted the victim using social media and had inappropriate communications with her over a period of three weeks. During the conversations, they said he solicited inappropriate images from the victim, and made arrangements to pick her up. The suspect did pick up the victim on at least one occasion and drove her to school, according to police.

On Sept. 21, the police Internet Crimes Against Children detail arrested a security guard at Kipp Navigate College Prep high school, a public charter school in San Jose, and accused him of multiple sexual assaults of a 15-year-old female student at the school.