No Indoor Masks Beginning Today in Santa Clara County

Santa Clara County lifted its indoor mask mandate today, the last county in the Bay Area to do so following the region's winter surge in COVID-19 cases.
County public health officials said Tuesday they expected to meet the third and final benchmark required to lift local masking rules, as the county's seven-day average of new cases has held below 550 for six consecutive days.
Last month, Public Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody said the county would lift its masking order once the seven-day average fell below 550 new cases for seven consecutive days, 80 percent of all residents had completed their initial vaccination series and local COVID-19 hospitalizations remained "low and stable," in her estimation.
Nearly 85 percent of all county residents have been vaccinated, according to county data, and 244 people are currently hospitalized with COVID, down from the 262 who were hospitalized Feb. 24 when Cody announced the mask mandate could be lifted as soon as March 2.
Cody noted at a March 1 morning briefing that while it is "good news" that local conditions will allow the county to lift its mask requirements, the virus has not gone away completely.
“It's not completely safe ... we still have community transmission of COVID, but we've reached a level where it feels safe enough to make the transition from requirement to strong recommendation,” she said.
The county is lifting mask requirements in most settings for vaccinated people, but also for unvaccinated people for the first time since the pandemic began.
The changes align the county with the state's announcement Monday that it will no longer require unvaccinated residents to wear a mask inside public spaces like retail stores, restaurants and gyms.
The state lifted its mask mandate Feb. 16, as did 10 of the 11 counties in the greater Bay Area.
Santa Clara was one of just a few counties across the state to retain its indoor masking rules in an effort to further reduce the virus' spread.
The county and state still recommend that residents wear a mask indoors, if they want to do so, to reduce the virus' spread. Cody also said the county will support individual businesses if they choose to continue requiring masks indoors.
“The risk in our county is decreasing -- that is good news,” she said. “But there are still many who are at risk, long COVID is still unknown. It still makes sense to prevent infection however we can.”
Masks will still be required regardless of vaccination status under state and federal rules in health care facilities, homeless shelters, prisons, long-term care facilities and on public transit.
Santa Clara County Superior Court officials said masks will still be required indoors at all county courthouses, despite the lifting of the county mandate.
after the county's new policy goes into effect Wednesday.
“Like many of us in Santa Clara County, our court is encouraged by the data from our public health officials showing declining case rates and hospitalizations county-wide,” Presiding Judge Theodore C. Zayner said in a statement. “However, it remains imperative that our court continues to be vigilant in our efforts to protect the health and safety of all who enter our courthouses.”
Cody said Santa Clara County will also align its school masking policies with the state March 12, when statewide requirements for K-12 students will end.
The county has not had its own mask requirements specifically for schools since 2020, opting instead to follow the state's guidelines.
Cody did not give concrete details about if and when a blanket requirement to use masks indoors could return, but said that another surge in COVID cases should be expected at some point in the future.
“We probably will have another peak,” she said. “The contours of that peak are not known to us. We don't know what the variant will be, we don't know how the variant will behave. So we always have to be ready.”
Here is some BAD news:
The CDC is saying that the case numbersof BA.2 ARE DOUBLING EVERY WEEK.
The report is here on the on the U.s .New and World report Article “CDC Data: ‘Stealth’ Omicron Cases Doubling Every Week in the U.S.: BA.2, or ‘stealth’ omicron, was responsible for 8% of coronavirus infections in the U.S. last week, the CDC estimates.” published yesterday
AS I warned they accout for 8% from last week, this pattern will fully mature in about 4 weeks.
The current cases lows are not going to stay low. Given this one reinfects people even with Omicron exposure. The CDC website is here tracking variants just indicated that CA has 12% of BA.2 cases already.
And now that those of you are going maskless, it is bound to spike even faster.
Most doctors have warned us, but too much pressure on politics is going to put us right back on the next wave.
DONT’T LOOK UP
I’m sorry Steven’s PTSD is raging today, but it is AWESOME not sitting at work with a Costco mask on my face. And, the Karen’s that loved enforcing these rules no longer have power. Praise the Jesus!
Now, we just need to get the kids uncovering their faces ASAP!
The Clown show just keeps rolling on….. “old-data-cdc-misjudged-californias-covid-risks”
https://www.abc10.com/article/news/local/california/calmatters/old-data-cdc-misjudged-californias-covid-risks/103-fca60458-278e-4241-99e1-d58f5bf2cca4
And to be honest, you know it’s time to drop the mask requirements because … nobody really cares. We have more important things to worry about. That’s how insignificant Covid-19 has become.
I took my daughter for her booster shot yesterday at the Kaiser vaccination center in Milpitas. Everyone else in my family is already vaccinated and boosted. Nobody at Kaiser was guarding the door like before. There was no line like before. The guy registering people and telling them where to go was off doing something else, so we had to wait for him. One person showed up behind us when my daughter was getting the shot and they didn’t need to watch her for 15 minutes after. Nobody else was in line when we left.
And I’m glad that I can take off my mask indoors when I think it’s OK or it’s just necessary. Last weekend I had to run up three flights of stairs at a customer office building, and it was just ridiculous to have to try to keep even an N98 mask on while I’m huffing and puffing.
I’m still seeing people walking around outside fully masked with old cloth fashion masks and not a single person within 300 yards. It’s pretty sad, months after the CDC basically said publicly we need to upgrade our masks to at least N95 because we know now that cloth masks do so little to prevent Covid-19 infection.
But, whatever…
Work90,
Haven’t I been talking about the delays and the lack of real time data? If anything the current CDC community infection map still classifies Santa Clara County as a RED county here (https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view?list_select_state=California&data-type=Risk&list_select_county=6085)
Specifically in the 7 day average:
“New Cases 2,215, Case rate per 100,000 is 114.89, they do not have up to date % Positivity (A REAL PROBLEM HERE) and we have had 22 Deaths. EVEN THOUGH THE % of population ≥ 5 years of age fully vaccinated is 90.5%.
What is happening is that people cross county lines multiple times a day, which means that trying to manage COVID by county was a big disaster. And again, it is not like the county is performing the kind of testing to find out community risk. Where is the random sampling that is required to determine how much COVID actually exists in the county?
I agree that if you want to argue that COVID is not a risk, we need to be able to show how severe the virus is, but by not even trying to determine the actual risk, because we are not doing real epidemiology. This requires a level of testing we haven’t even come close to do.
Maybe if this was donne, we cold PROVE it is no longer a risk regarding COVID. I hope a study like this occurs and proves YOU right. But we simply do not have up to date vaccines, and we do not have proof we are safe YET!!!
Well even Fortune Magazine is also reporting the risk of BA.2 That report can be found here (https://fortune.com/2022/03/02/how-contagious-is-stealth-omicron-covid-subvariant-immunity/)
What can I say? You can try to kill the messenger, but the bad news will still persist. By trying to make it personal you are not dealing with the evidence.
Another bit of news.
Nurses are getting concerned about their safety along with the public safety In this report (https://peoplesworld.org/article/nurses-criticize-latest-cdc-coronavirus-safety-guidance-change/)
Now can you argue with people who are knowledgeable and work directly woith patients?
They stated:
““Under the new metric, anything up to 200 new cases per 100,000 could still be ‘low’ so long as Covid admissions and hospital capacity stay under a new threshold,” she added. “The new ‘low’ could now be up to 20 times higher than the previous standard, which is certainly not warranted with the ongoing numbers of hospitalizations still occurring, and ever-escalating reports of…the BA-2 variant now spreading in many countries, including the United States.”
I have been observing that there is increasing proof that instead of being careful, the tolerance of risk is being risen to degrees that are not going to protect anyone anymore. This is a severe risk, just like NASA with Challenger and Columbia. This is going to blow up in all of our faces.
And finally the San Francisco Chronicle just had this report (https://www.sfchronicle.com/health/article/COVID-in-California-Bay-Area-s-return-to-16969961.php)
“FDA warns against three at-home rapid tests: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today issued a safety communication warning people not to use three brands of rapid home coronavirus tests because they were not authorized for distribution or use. The kits include the Celltrion DiaTrust COVID-19 Ag Rapid Test in green and white packaging; the SD Biosensor STANDARD Q COVID-19 Ag Home Test, which is packaged in a white and magenta box; and the ACON Laboratories Flowflex SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test (Self-Testing), packaged in a dark blue box. “The FDA is concerned about the risk of false results when using this unauthorized test,” the agency said in a release. The tests are widely available online, as well as in some physical pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS.”
AND:
“Russia helped spread COVID misinformation in the U.S.: Much of the misinformation around COVID-19 vaccine safety and other coronavirus mitigation measures in the United States can be attributed to “Russian actors” on social media, according to a comprehensive study by researchers at Stanford University. Fake social media accounts generated during the pandemic in Russia, China and Iran targeted right-leaning influencers, wellness influencers, longtime anti-vaxxers, and various fringe groups to spread conspiracy theories and bad-faith information about the virus to deepen the crisis. In addition to using mainstream social media platforms, they also zeroed in on online forums and alternative outlets such as Gab, Parler and Telegram to fuel resistance to mask mandates and life-saving vaccines. “The accounts in the network posted a series of memes, articles, and messages that appeared aimed to exacerbate existing social and political tensions in the United States, including around the Biden administration’s response to COVID-19 and the vaccine rollout.” The authors urge the operators of online platforms to remain vigilant as “high-harm misinformation is not going away and must be met with a collective, resilient, and dynamic response.”
“Santa Clara County Superior Court officials said masks will still be required indoors at all county courthouses, despite the lifting of the county mandate.”
I’d imagine a bunch of deputy sheriffs are really pissed right now and wishing they instead joined PD.
Does anyone know if public hearings are scheduled for Cody to defend all her destructive actions yet?
Joe Smith,
Are you a Russian agent? Because clearly you are using a false identity?
I of course am not. Time for no one to be allowed to post using nothing but THEIR REAL NAME!!!
SCC NEW UPDATE: As of today March 2, 2022 I have an update regarding Feb 2022, we had 16,927 new cases in comparison to October 2021 which had a MTD total of 4,063, we are still at 4.2 times that of when we were supposedly safe with the same number of days.
Our MTD test rate is at 3.5% versus October which was 1.1% which means Feb 2022 was 3.2 Times higher a positivity rate than Oct 2021
But at the same time I have noticed a major reduction in testing. Which means that we may have an artificially low count. For the week of Feb 21, to 28 we have had only 99,160 tests. The same week period equal to October we had 126,849. That means we have tested only 78% of the same number. And still we had more cases than that time period in October, Feb.r 2022 21-28 we had 1,873 cases where in October same period we had 1,289. This is a 45% increase for that week alone.
I really hope people will not become less diligent as a result of the MANDATE being lifted, because we have seen that everytime we do it, the cases come back stronger. I personally do not agree with what is going on because I remember working on HIV research as a teenager, and the current behaviors in public health just is showing that politics is preventing efforts to give people only what can be proven, not just guess work.
The old motto of the CDC was:
What do we think? That is what we are getting at this time.
What do we know? That is still not complete yet because too many variants are now at play.
What can we prove? Again, we are weak on this because research takes time, so we are forever behind on COVID.
I will continue to mask. And I will say I still encourage people to do so on their own.
One last note,
The CDC sewer monitoring page has indicated that Santa Clara County has only seen a -15% change on covid detected in the wastewater from Feb 12-26. Which does seem to indicate that it is likely that cases are not being counted by the SCC DPH. This information was found on this website (https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#wastewater-surveillance).
Why this information is not being used in the State or the County data is strange.
What everyone wants to know is if public hearings are scheduled for Cody to defend all her destructive actions yet? She must produce hard data from controlled studies indicating why she thought all her crazy ideas and orders should have worked. If she can’t thousands and thousands of businesses and millions of individuals should be suing her for the harm she caused to them. Let’s keep things simple and just start with the most recent absurd order that you can sit in restaurants and bars without masks with any number of people, but you must wear a mask while walking around Walmart. What is the “science” behind that? Please produce your data immediately Ms. Cody. The public can’t just sigh a sign of relief and move on. People must be held accountable for their actions.
Joe Smith,
Constant cyber harrassment is not allowed. Perhaps the SCC shouuld sue you for doing so for the last couple of years. Thus the SJI will have to disclose who you are too. Just another rant from an anonymous likley russian operative. This forum is like what is happening at the Los Gatos City Council meetings, but worse because you do it using a fake name.
CA Patriot,
Still trying to kill the messenger? WOW. In any case, what proof do you have now to say COVID is under control, I showed the readers the evidence from a reputable resource, but all you do is complain? and insult?
DON’T LOOK UP!!!
Cody must produce the controlled studies and data upon which she made all of her orders. If it was just random ideas pulled out of the air the public needs to know that too. This is not bullying. This is demanding justice for millions of lives and businesses who were harmed by her health orders. The public deserves to know why they were subjected to what we were.
The whole “mask up, shut down and shut up” theme isn’t working anymore. People want answers.
Joe Smith,
Here is one report showing research that proves Cody’s approach (https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/prevention-cures/582132-huge-new-study-finds-masks-most-effective-public)
“But public health prevention strategies have also been shown to be beneficial in fighting respiratory infections. Researchers found that wearing a mask could reduce COVID-19 incidence by 53 percent.
Our country is in a historic fight against the coronavirus. Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.
One experiment across 200 countries showed 45.7 percent fewer COVID-19 related deaths in countries where mask wearing was mandatory, according to the study. In the U.S., one study reported a 29 percent reduction in COVID-19 transmission in states where mask wearing was required.
Social distancing has also proven to be effective, with researchers finding that an analysis of five different studies indicated a 25 percent reduction in incidence of COVID-19.
Hand-washing was found to be another crucial preventative measure, with researchers finding that there was an estimated 53 percent reduction in COVID-19 incidence. Though researchers said this was substantial, their final analysis found it to be not statistically significant.
Researchers also found that lockdowns and closures of businesses and schools have largely been effective in containing COVID-19, but they depended on early implementation when rates of COVID-19 were still low.
“When implementing public health measures, it is important to consider specific health and sociocultural needs of the communities and to weigh the potential negative effects of the public health measures against the positive effects for general populations,” researchers wrote. ”
So this is just one. THere are many others
Joe,
If we returned to our original plan given that we had 17,000 cases in Feb 2022, We had 111,888 cases in Jan 2022. We had 24,103 cased in Dec 2021. A total of 153,000 cases.
Now if we had doen social distancing during that time which is supported by evidence would have prevented 25% of cases, we would have had 38,247 less cases.
And since mask wearing has been proven to reduce cases as much as 46%, I will discount the 25% so it would have likely been able to save another 12% or 17,593 cases would have been PREVENTED.
Thus your constant attacks have caused 55,840 more cases than what we should have had during this surge. We could have had no more than 97,150 cases in this surge. Maybe you should stop this misinformation and cyber bullying?
It was nice to freely enter stores without a mask. I was able to show my friendly smile to others and attempt to reconnect socially with the world. Unfortunately, of the stores I went into, almost everyone was still masked up, so I had no idea if they smiled back. One brave cashier wasn’t wearing a mask, and I found it a joy to actually have a friendly chat and smile with her. But I’m still seeing people outside, alone, and masked. I’m looking forward to a little over a week from now when schools can unmask, especially the grade school and younger kids.
Omicron is everywhere. We’ve all been exposed to it. The fears of superspreader occurrences from the Super Bowl and other events in late January and early February have gone unfounded. Meanwhile, in closed, ultra-masked Hong Kong, cases are out of control because vaccinations and natural exposure have been low. But masks work…not.
Here we go again.
I just read the report found here (https://www.independent.co.uk/news/health/covid-death-latest-figures-uk-omicron-b2027933.html)
Specifically “UK Covid deaths plunge after all restrictions abandoned – but infections are creeping back up: Week-on-week cases rise by more than 10,000”
And
“But on Wednesday cases crept up to 44,017, up from 31,604 last Wednesday and the first week-on-week rise since 1 February.
The sharpest rise was in Scotland, where cases were up 30 per cent. They were up 8 per cent in England and 5 per cent in Northern Ireland. Wales saw a 1 per cent decline.
Hospital admissions with the virus plateaued in the last week of February after steadily declining from early January. On the latest date for which data is available, 26 February, there was a slight week-on-week rise from 970 to 1,040.
The overall uptick in cases – which are still very low compared with months ago – comes after the more transmissible BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron became dominant in the UK.”
The facts are it does take some time, but this is a good indicator that relaxing public health guidelines leads to more cases too. Time will tell, but I think we just are replaying the song we played prior to Omicron. Especially now that so many are stopping safe practices.
Anyone know if Cody’s planning to reintroduce the mask mandates tomorrow? It’s been almost 3 days now. Reason I ask is… does anyone remember when she allowed restaurants to reopen a year or two ago and then closed them down again something like 2 or 3 days later? Basically, she tricked all the restaurants into restocking again and then forced them to once again toss a bunch of money down the toilet. Where was the science behind that? What data from controlled studies was she following?
We really do need to find a way to attract more competent medical doctors to become government bureaucrats. It seems the only reason doctors go into this profession now is they flop out of getting a real job treating patients and doing things like surgery. The end result is what we have which is a seemingly confused person so far over her head that she did what she did. Of course, I could be wrong. During the public hearings she should get a chance to prove this by producing the data from controlled studies that guided her. If all the seeming nonsense was just pulled out of the air the entire county government needs to be held responsible.
Joe,
Here we go again with your misinformation, HERE IS THE ACCURATE TRUTH:
According to the website here (https://data.thecalifornian.com/covid-19-hospital-capacity/california/06/santa-clara-county/06085
KAISER FOUNDATION HOSPITAL-SANTA CLARA Short Term inpatient beds 289 out of 316 (91% only 9% free), ICUS 56 out of 59 (95% only 5% free)
SANTA CLARA VALLEY MEDICAL CENTER Short Term inpatient beds 457 of 636 (72% only 28% free), ICUS 79 out of 94 (84% only 16% free)
REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER OF SAN JOSE Short Term inpatient beds 181 out of 200 (91% only 9% free), ICUS 35 out of40 (88% only 12% free)
KAISER FOUNDATION HOSPITAL-SAN JOSE Short Term inpatient beds 144 out of 155 (91% only 9% free), ICUS 16 out of 18 (89% only 11% free)
LUCILE SALTER PACKARD CHILDREN’S HOSP. AT STANFORD inpatient beds 301 out of 345 (87% only 13% free), ICUS 114 out of 132 (86% only 14% free)
EL CAMINO HOSPITAL Short Term inpatient beds 300 out of 410 (73% only 27% free) ICUS 42 out of 55 (76% only 24% free)
GOOD SAMARITAN HOSPITAL Short Term inpatient beds 237 out of 405 (59% only 31% free), ICUS 47 out of 88 beds (54% only 46% free)
STANFORD HEALTH CARE Short Term inpatient beds 677 out of 67 (100%), ICUS 106 out of 107 (99% only 1$ free)
In sum we have 3144 inpatient beds in the county and 2,583 are used meaning we have 561 beds free for an area which has 1,900,000, that means we have only had 3 beds out of 10,000 people. With regards to ICUS we have 593 ICU beds and 495 are used leaving 98 beds, that means we have only 5 beds free for every 100,000. We have 17% inpatient free and only 16% ICU beds free.
Remember if we cross 15% in ICUS or inpatient, that should start an enhanced infection control. But we did not do that and thus we had a surplus of at least 55,000 new cases. During the surge in December to End Feb we lost 225 people. If we had acted safely, we would likely have saved 42% of them meaning 99 people would still be alive.
WHEN WILL PEOPLE REALIZE YOU ARE ENDANGERING THE PUBLIC?
STEVEN GOLDSTEIN, why are you posting data proving that our hospitals have plenty of space and always have? That would seem counterintuitive to the message that we need to….
“Mask up, shut down, and shut up” message that has been forced upon us for the last years.
Just curious. Are you a bot?