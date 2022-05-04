Crime Stoppers Tip Leads San Jose Detectives to Cache of Weapons and Stolen Property

A Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers tip in February led to the arrest last week of a burglary suspect, the recovery of nearly $2 million in stolen items and confiscation of multiple “ghost guns” from local storage lockers, San Jose police reported today.

The San José Police Department received a tip in February from a call to the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers organization regarding an unknown suspect who the caller said was selling suspected stolen property in an online marketplace.

Detectives investigated the information and confirmed the property had been stolen from an auto burglary in San José. Additional follow-up identified the seller as Sunnyvale resident Matthew Freudenblum, 24, who is on probation in Santa Clara County for auto theft and credit card fraud.

The investigation linked Freudenblum to two different storage facilities, police said, as likely warehousing locations for stolen goods, for which detectives obtained search warrants. The warrants were served April 20 and netted the following evidence:

High-end medical equipment valued at over $1.5 million (stolen from San José)

Two Go-Kart vehicles valued at nearly $50,000 (stolen during a burglary in San Mateo County)

Numerous stolen electronics, including an iPad (stolen from a teacher’s car in Palo Alto)

Multiple sets of golf clubs (stolen during several different vehicle burglaries throughout the Bay Area)

Music equipment (stolen during a burglary in San José)

One un-serialized “Ghost Gun” assault rifle

Six un-serialized “Ghost Gun” pistols in various stages of assembly

One serialized handgun (stolen during a vehicle burglary in Morgan Hill)

Detectives worked closely with the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office to obtain an arrest warrant for Freudenblum, charging him with multiple burglaries, thefts, and weapons violations.

San José police officers arrested Freudenblum on April 28, and located additional evidence in his vehicle, including property taken during another burglary and an additional “ghost gun.” This weapon was loaded and concealed in a hidden compartment in Freudenblum's vehicle.

He was charged in Santa Clara County Superior Court with grand theft, burglary, sale of stolen property and possession of illegal weapons. Bail was set at $1 million.

Freudenblum is currently in custody and detectives said they are working to return property to victims, as well as identify additional cases. Any persons with information about this case or similar incidents involving this suspect are urged to contact Detective Potwora #3506 of the Burglary Unit with any information about this incident at (408) 277-4401 or e-mail [email protected]

Submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or visiting the Crime Stoppers website. If the information you submit leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program.