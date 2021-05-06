SJ Police Seek Suspect Who Attacked 2 Women Last Week

The San Jose Police Department is asking the public to help identify and locate a suspect who attacked and injured two women on the same evening last week.

Around 7:50pm on April 28, the suspect approached the first survivor in the area of Meridian and Fruitdale avenues while she was jogging and, after briefly speaking with her, attacked her, police said.

The woman managed to escape. The suspect then mounted his bicycle and rode a short distance where he confronted the second woman and attacked her before fleeing on his bike.

Police have released sketches drawn from the two survivors’ descriptions and described him as a dark-skinned Hispanic man in his late 20s to early 30s with a medium build, standing around 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall with dark hair and dark eyes.

He was last reported wearing an orange vest and dark clothing and was last seen biking south on Meridian Avenue.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Lemus (badge No. 3787) or Detective Bielecki (badge No. 3579) of the SJPD Assaults Unit at 408.277.4161.

To remain anonymous, people can submit an anonymous tip at https://svcrimestoppers.org or call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 408.947.STOP.

Anyone who provides information that assists in the arrest and conviction of the assailant may be eligible for a cash reward.