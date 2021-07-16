Santa Clara Resident Shoots Burglar Trying to Kick In Door to Home

City of Santa Clara police reported today that they charged a 26-year-old Los Gatos man wounded in a July 11 breakin attempt with burglary. The suspect was shot and wounded by a resident as the intruder kicked in the rear door to a residence in the 1000 block of Santa Clara Street, police said in a statement.

On Sunday, July 11, at about 1:49 am, Santa Clara officers responded to the 1000 block of Santa Clara Street on a report of a prowler, police said. “The reporting party said a male suspect was in the backyard of their home,” police said. “As units responded to the call, they learned that gunshots had been fired.”

The subsequent investigation revealed that the occupants of the home were awakened by the sounds of pounding and kicking on their doors and windows. The suspect broke a window at the front of the home, police said, then forcibly kicked open a rear door, “at which time the resident fired multiple shots at him.”

“The gunshots immobilized the suspect,” police said There are no known associations between the suspect and the residents, according to police.

Police identified the suspect as Spencer Olson, a 26-year-old male resident of Los Gatos. He was arrested for burglary and transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The victim was not named, and was identified as a 51-year-old male resident of Santa Clara. He has been cooperative with the investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Detective Sergeant Jake Malae at (408) 615-4846, Detective Adam Wilson at (408) 615-4818 or via the Anonymous Tip Line at (408)615-4TIP (4847).