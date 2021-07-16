Santa Clara Resident Shoots Burglar Trying to Kick In Door to Home

City of Santa Clara police reported today that they charged a 26-year-old Los Gatos man wounded in a July 11 breakin attempt with burglary. The suspect was shot and wounded by a resident as the intruder kicked in the rear door to a residence in the 1000 block of Santa Clara Street, police said in a statement.
On Sunday, July 11, at about 1:49 am, Santa Clara officers responded to the 1000 block of Santa Clara Street on a report of a prowler, police said. “The reporting party said a male suspect was in the backyard of their home,” police said. “As units responded to the call, they learned that gunshots had been fired.”
The subsequent investigation revealed that the occupants of the home were awakened by the sounds of pounding and kicking on their doors and windows. The suspect broke a window at the front of the home, police said, then forcibly kicked open a rear door, “at which time the resident fired multiple shots at him.”
“The gunshots immobilized the suspect,” police said There are no known associations between the suspect and the residents, according to police.
Police identified the suspect as Spencer Olson, a 26-year-old male resident of Los Gatos. He was arrested for burglary and transported to an area hospital for treatment.
The victim was not named, and was identified as a 51-year-old male resident of Santa Clara. He has been cooperative with the investigation, police said.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Detective Sergeant Jake Malae at (408) 615-4846, Detective Adam Wilson at (408) 615-4818 or via the Anonymous Tip Line at (408)615-4TIP (4847).
Let’s hope that the DA doesn’t go all PC and charge the homeowner. An aggressive stranger breaking into an occupied home in the middle of the night warrants force.
About 10 more righteous self-defense shootings will drop the crime rate substantially.
As long as an investigation proves enough just cause for the event, I cannot argue against you.
But doesn't that mean Ashli Babbit got what she had coming on Jan 6?
Just curious?
Was this an attempted burglary or an impairment-related mistake? Kicking in residential doors at that hour is neither stealthy nor a familiar M.O., but it is a not unheard of occurrence around bar closing time. I suspect young Mr. Olsen may have been attempting to continue his wild night out, possibly following up on a promise, and wound up at the wrong house getting a bang like he never imagined.
PTE: HIs motives don’t matter. The homeowner has no knowledge of what the intruder’s intentions are. The only considerations should be;
1. It was at night
2. It was violent and aggressive
3. What was the homeowner’s state of mind. Did he believe that he or his family was in danger of great bodily harm or death? What did the intruder say? What did the homeowner say?
Maybe the suspect would be eligible for a Darwin Award nomination — but the homeowner doesn’t know that at the time.
If the DA wants to beat Mr. Kahn in the upcoming election, he had better start providing the voters with an option to Kahn. If Rosen stays as far left and looney as Kahn, the voters might as well vote for Kahn — or just not show up to vote for Rosen.
Yes, a mistake indeed was possible, and it’s the kind of mistake that can be fatal.
Let us hope that the state’s decline doesn’t include prosecution of the homeowner for a) having and b) using a gun [gasp; shudder].
FUNNY,
ALL OF YOU PROCLAIMED THAT ASHLI BABBIT WAS MURDERED BY THE CAPITOL POLICE ON JAN 6, AND NOW SAY THAT THIS HOMEOWNER HAD THE RIGHT TO POSSIBLY KILL ANOTHER HUIMAN BEING WITHOUT A TRIAL AND WITHOUT DUE PROCESS?
THE CONTRADICTION IS SO EXTRME I CANNOT BELEIVE IT.
BUT I WILL AGREE WITH ALL OF YOU REGARDING THE HOMOEOWNERS RIGHT TO DEFEND THEMSELVES, AND THUS STATE THE PEOPLE IN THE ROOM IN THE CAPITOL HAD THE SAME RIGHTS.
TIME TO STOP TRYING TO POLITICIZE THIS. i AM NOT EVEN ARGUING THAT THE PERSON HAD THE RIGHT TO DEFEND THEMSELVE HERE. I AM JUST SAYING TO CAN’T HAVE IT BOTH WAYS.
ALL OF YOU PROCLAIMED THAT ASHLI BABBIT WAS MURDERED BY THE CAPITOL POLICE ON JAN 6, AND NOW SAY THAT THIS HOMEOWNER HAD THE RIGHT TO POSSIBLY KILL ANOTHER HUIMAN BEING WITHOUT A TRIAL AND WITHOUT DUE PROCESS? — Steven Goldstein
Let’s reverse engineer the above statement.
1. First component, “All of you people,” a straw man fallacy unsupported by evidence (e.g. I’ve never described the killing as a murder), but arguably necessary to justify Mr. Goldstein’s use of all caps.
2. Incorrectly equate the killing of Ashli Babbitt, an unarmed protester part of a mob illegally inside a government building, with the right of a homeowner (endangered by an intruder about whom nothing could be known) to use deadly force in defense of himself and his family. In the former, the justifying threat to life is questionable and has, as yet, to be established; in the latter, the justifying threat is widely recognized and accepted by the public, not to mention traditionally recognized by the law.
3. Pervert what is meant by due process, which applies to legal matters, not the manner in which a civilian reacts to immediate peril. The homeowner cannot be assumed to have had the opportunity to await police (his only avenue to due process), lacking both a safe deescalation option and certainty of survival. That is not to say his actions will not be subjected to investigation and possibly prosecution, only to acknowledge the existence of the presumption that a home-invader represents a life-endangering threat to occupants. The actions of the Capitol police officer, on the other hand, have yet to be sufficiently revealed to allow for an evidence-based assumption that his life, or that of another, was in immediate peril when he shot Ms. Babbitt.
Mr. Goldstein’s statement demonstrates a profound deficiency in critical thinking. The only thing these two cases have in common is that one person decided to shoot another, a similarity far too thin to make them analogous.
PHU TAN ELLI Jul 18, 2021 @ 9:58 am
“1. First component, “All of you people,” a straw man fallacy unsupported by evidence (e.g. I’ve never described the killing as a murder), but arguably necessary to justify Mr. Goldstein’s use of all caps.”
GRANTED I OVERSTATED, BECAUSE I HAVE BEEN DEALING WITH YOUTUBERS TOO MAKING OUTRAGEOUS CLAIMS THAT THE POLICE OFFICER WAS A MURDER BUT YOU WROTE:
“2. Incorrectly equate the killing of Ashli Babbitt, an unarmed protester part of a mob illegally inside a government building, with the right of a homeowner (endangered by an intruder about whom nothing could be known) to use deadly force in defense of himself and his family. In the former, the justifying threat to life is questionable and has, as yet, to be established; in the latter, the justifying threat is widely recognized and accepted by the public, not to mention traditionally recognized by the law.”
THE FACTS ARE THE INTRUDER WAS ALSO UNARMED, AND ASHLI BABBIT WAS BREAKING INTO A SECURED ROOM, WITH A CROWD WIELDING WEAPONS SURROUNDING THE DOORWAY. AND THE VIDEO PROVES IT. SO THE OFFICERS WERE JUSTIFIED TO USE SUFFICIENT FORCE TO PREVENT ENTRY. AND YOU CANNOT SAY THIS IS NOT TRU.E YOU WROTE:
“3. Pervert what is meant by due process, which applies to legal matters, not the manner in which a civilian reacts to immediate peril. The homeowner cannot be assumed to have had the opportunity to await police (his only avenue to due process), lacking both a safe deescalation option and certainty of survival. That is not to say his actions will not be subjected to investigation and possibly prosecution, only to acknowledge the existence of the presumption that a home-invader represents a life-endangering threat to occupants. The actions of the Capitol police officer, on the other hand, have yet to be sufficiently revealed to allow for an evidence-based assumption that his life, or that of another, was in immediate peril when he shot Ms. Babbitt.”
AS THE VIDEO SHOWED, THERE WAS NO OPPORTUNITY TO DE-ESCALATE ANYTHING THERE. IT REQUIRED IN EFFECT DEADLY FORCE TO INTIMIDATE THE ATTACKERS ON JAN 6 BECAUSE THERE WAS NO WAY THEY WERE GOING TO STOP WITHOUT IT. THAT WAS ALSO ON THE VIDEO. THE VIDEO SHOWED PEOPLE WITH THE INTENT TO HARM ANYONE THAT THEY PERCEIVED TO BE THEIR ENEMY AND YOU KNOW IT. AS FAR AS A SUFFICIENT INVESTIGATION IS CONCERNED, THAT IS SUBJECT TO THE PERSON’S POLITICAL MOTIVES, AND YOUR WOULD NEVER BE SATISFIED NO MATTER WHAT. I AM LOOKING FORWARD TO THE HOUSE COMMITTEE HEARINGS IN THE FUTURE. AS FAR AS YOU ARE SAYING:
“Mr. Goldstein’s statement demonstrates a profound deficiency in critical thinking. The only thing these two cases have in common is that one person decided to shoot another, a similarity far too thin to make them analogous.”
I JUST CLARIFIED THAT YOU ARE TRYING TO AVOID THE SIMILARITIES AND SYNTHESIZE ARGUMENTS THAT ARE SIMPLY INVALID AND JUST MAKING UP REASONS TO STILL ATTACK THE PROPER RESPONSE TO A DANGEROUS SITUATION LIKE JAN 6.
“THE FACTS ARE THE INTRUDER WAS ALSO UNARMED” — Steven Goldstein
Facts? Was it factually known by the resident the intruder was unarmed at the moment he fired his weapon? Was it factually known by the resident the intruder, if unarmed, did not represent a physical threat to him (or his family)? The answer to both questions is no, which makes that which became known about the perpetrator after the fact (whether he was armed, what his intent was, his sobriety, identity, criminal record) completely irrelevant when judging the actions of the resident. The reasoning standard for judging him is whether his actions constituted a reasonable reaction to the facts perceptible by him at that moment.
Mr. Goldstein’s inability to comprehend such distinctions is not only regularly in evidence here, it was documented in his failed lawsuit over a police error involving a vehicle equipment technicality. Cited for what appeared to be an obvious violation, one that was later, after a surgical dissection of the applicable code, deemed within code, Mr. Goldstein concluded the officer should be terminated.
“ASHLI BABBIT WAS BREAKING INTO A SECURED ROOM, WITH A CROWD WIELDING WEAPONS SURROUNDING THE DOORWAY. AND THE VIDEO PROVES IT.” — Steven Goldstein
Notice what Mr. Goldstein does not mention: he says nothing about Ms. Babbitt being unarmed, despite his contrary stance in the Santa Clara shooting case. In the Capitol case, the existence of a video he judges sufficient to justify the shooting, despite the fact that the obligatory, official explanation (and step-by-step breakdown) has, for reasons unknown, yet to be provided to the public.
“IT REQUIRED IN EFFECT DEADLY FORCE TO INTIMIDATE THE ATTACKERS ON JAN 6 BECAUSE THERE WAS NO WAY THEY WERE GOING TO STOP WITHOUT IT.” — Steven Goldstein
Here Mr. Goldstein reveals he considers deadly force justified when used “to intimidate,” but not when used by a resident to defend himself, his family, and his home from a terrifying intruder in the middle of the night. Need I say more?
Phu Tan lli You wrote:
“THE FACTS ARE THE INTRUDER WAS ALSO UNARMED” — Steven Goldstein
“ASHLI BABBIT WAS BREAKING INTO A SECURED ROOM, WITH A CROWD WIELDING WEAPONS SURROUNDING THE DOORWAY. AND THE VIDEO PROVES IT.” — Steven Goldstein
“Notice what Mr. Goldstein does not mention: he says nothing about Ms. Babbitt being unarmed, despite his contrary stance in the Santa Clara shooting case. In the Capitol case, the existence of a video he judges sufficient to justify the shooting, despite the fact that the obligatory, official explanation (and step-by-step breakdown) has, for reasons unknown, yet to be provided to the public.”
ACTUALLY, IF YOU READ WAS BOTH WERE UNARMED, BUT YOU WANT TO CHANGE MY LANGUAGE TO SUIT YOUR POINT OF VIEW. You wrote
“IT REQUIRED IN EFFECT DEADLY FORCE TO INTIMIDATE THE ATTACKERS ON JAN 6 BECAUSE THERE WAS NO WAY THEY WERE GOING TO STOP WITHOUT IT.” — Steven Goldstein
Here Mr. Goldstein reveals he considers deadly force justified when used “to intimidate,” but not when used by a resident to defend himself, his family, and his home from a terrifying intruder in the middle of the night. Need I say more?”
I ACTUALLY AM SAYING THAT BOTH THE HOME OWNER AND THE CAPITOL POLICE DID THE RIGHT THING, AND THE CAPITOL POLICE INVESTIGATIONS SHOWED IT AND THE FUTURE CONGRESSIONAL COMMITTEE WILL VERIFY IT. I AM NOT SAYING THE HOMEOWNER DID ANYTHING WRONG, I ACTUALLY SAID:
“BUT I WILL AGREE WITH ALL OF YOU REGARDING THE HOMEOWNERS RIGHT TO DEFEND THEMSELVES, AND THUS STATE THE PEOPLE IN THE ROOM IN THE CAPITOL HAD THE SAME RIGHTS.”
AND:
“ALL OF YOU PROCLAIMED THAT ASHLI BABBIT WAS MURDERED BY THE CAPITOL POLICE ON JAN 6, AND NOW SAY THAT THIS HOMEOWNER HAD THE RIGHT TO POSSIBLY KILL ANOTHER HUMAN BEING WITHOUT A TRIAL AND WITHOUT DUE PROCESS?”
AS I KEEP SAYING IF YOU WANT ASHLI BABBIT’S SHOOTER PROSECUTED YOU WILL ALSO HAVE TO PROSECUTE THE HOMEOWNER I PROPOSE THE HOMEOWNER WILL BE INVESTIGATED AND CLEARED OF ANY WRONGDOING JUST LIKE THE CAPITOL POLICE WAS AND WILL BE AGAIN. THIS REALLY DEMONSTRATES THE HYPOCRITES MENTALITY HERE
STOP TRYING TO MAKE UP HISTORY