Former Valley Christian Coach Pleads Guilty to Child Pornography

Todd Baldwin, a former sports coach, teaching assistant, and operations manager at Valley Christian High School in San Jose faces sentencing in January, after pleading guilty this month in federal court to paying high school boys in Morgan Hill and San Jose to create child pornography images for him.

Todd Baldwin, 46, who authorities said has moved from Morgan Hill to Bremerton, Wash., pleaded guilty in federal court on Sept. 22 to two counts of online child enticement and two counts of receipt of child pornography. Baldwin pleaded guilty to all counts in the case that centers around allegations dating back to 2021.

Baldwin also admitted to online enticement of two additional uncharged victims, as well as possession of child pornography on devices seized from his home, authorities said.

According to the plea agreement announced by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Baldwin used the internet and applications such as Snapchat, Venmo and Gmail from October 2021 to August 2023 to “persuade, induce and entice several minor boys to create child pornography.”

Baldwin told prosecutors he paid thousands of dollars to four boys, ages 16 and 17 through Venmo and CashApp to create child pornography images and videos for him. He told some of the boys he would resell the images to online buyers, the DOJ said.

The suspect also solicited and collected dirty underwear and clothing items worn by boys for resale online, authorities said.

Baldwin was an operations manager at Valley Christian High School in San Jose at the time. His victims were students at Valley Christian as well as Live Oak High School in Morgan Hill, the DOJ said. Baldwin became acquainted with at least one of the victims through his employment at Valley Christian.

Valley Christian settled a lawsuit brought by one of the victims in August 2025.

During the investigation, police executed a search warrant at Baldwin’s home and found and seized electronic devices that contained child pornography, including at least one image of a prepubescent boy engaged in sex acts, authorities said.

Baldwin is currently out of custody on bond with conditions including electronic monitoring and home detention, authorities said. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 26, 2027, before U.S. District Judge Beth L. Freeman in federal court in San Jose.

Baldwin faces a maximum penalty of life imprisonment and a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, says the press release. Baldwin is also subject to a $250,000 fine, special assessments on each count and must pay restitution to his victims.

The conviction is the result of an investigation by the FBI and the San Jose Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Squad, according to DOJ officials.

The case was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the DOJ, authorities said.