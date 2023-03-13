First Republic and Western Alliance Bank Stocks Plummet, as ‘Contagion’ Looms

Two more banks with strong Silicon Valley connections, Western Alliance of San Jose and First Republic Bank of San Francisco, saw their stock prices plummet today

First Republic stock had rallied Friday after falling more than 40% early in the day amid the catastrophic collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. First Republic was seen as a possibly safer haven for technology companies trying to escape Silicon Valley Bank’s shuttering by state regulators.

But today the bank, sold by Bank of America in 2009 to a private equity group, saw the bottom fall out of its own stock, to as low as 17.53 – a 90% slide – before regaining to $33.80 a half hour after the rare pause in trading.

The price hovered around the $30 mark – more than 63% lower than its opening price of $81.59 for the next 45 minutes. As of noon EDT, trading of First Republic stock remained paused, an indication of the continued volatility of another bank, after three bank failures in the previous week.

Also today, shares of San Jose-based Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) – the parent company of San Jose’s Bridge Bank – took an 84% plunge in the first 90 minutes of trading, before rebounding to $23.09 per share by 1:30 EDT.

That is still 53% off Friday’s closing price of $49.34 and nearly 68% lower than the bank corporation’s stock price of five days ago.

The selloff of the Western Alliance stock, which merged with Bridge Bank in 2011, was set to surpass the corporation’s record one-day drop of 39.4% suffered on Sept. 19, 2008, in the midst of the financial crisis. Western Alliance had tried on Friday to reassure investors, stating that “deposits remain strong” and “liquidity remains robust.” The bank

Over the weekend First Republic had announced it had improved its financial position through “additional liquidity” raised from the Federal Reserve and JPMorgan Chase. First Republic said Sunday it had “more than $70 billion” in unutilized liquidity “to fund operations.”

In its fourth quarter report, First Republic’s CEO Mike Roffler had cheered 2022 as “another terrific year of safe, consistent and organic growth,” The bank reported double-digit increases in total revenues, net interest income and net income.

Other financial institutions saw stock prices drop at mid-day. PacWest Bancorp of Los Angeles,dropped 32%, Zions Bancorporation of Salt Lake CIty fell 19% and Cleveland’s KeyCorp fell 23%.Many bank stocks were halted repeatedly “for volatility,” according to CNBC.