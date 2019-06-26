San Jose’s Horrific Quadruple Murder-Suicide Prompts Call for Domestic Violence Interventions

Police say it’s one of the most violent crimes in San Jose history.

A man reportedly jealous that his wife could sponsor family to travel from Vietnam murdered four relatives before taking his own life early Monday morning.

Authorities say 66-year-old Chi Dinh Ta used a black Springfield XD 9mm semiautomatic handgun reported stolen in Tuscon, Arizona, two years ago. How he obtained the weapon is unclear. Felony convictions dating back to the 1980s for second-degree robbery in Orange County prevented him from owning guns or ammo.

Investigators say Ta had no known history of domestic violence. But a relative told the Mercury News Ta confessed his frustrations with his wife getting to bring her family to the US when he couldn’t do the same for his.

On Tuesday, five female City Council members who have been working to bolster resources to combat violence against women and children, issued a joint statement about the slaying. In their shared remarks, Pam Foley, Dev Davis, Maya Esparza, Sylvia Arenas and Magdalena Carrasco stressed the need for more resources in immigrant communities, where domestic violence and sexual assault often go unreported.

Below is their statement in full.

We send our sincerest condolences to the families of the victims of the recent tragedy that has been described as, one of the deadliest shootings in San Jose history. Nothing can repair the loss you have experienced. We stand with you, and we are available to assist you and your families in any way possible. The details of this incident are still under investigation. However, we are aware that three of the victims murdered are women. While we will refrain from arriving at conclusions without the benefit of a full and thorough investigation, we know that incidents like this do not arise overnight. Intimate partner violence is characterized by patterns of behavior that develop over time and result in women and their families being hurt by their male partner. It is more important than ever that we continue our work to properly fund efforts that serve to hold perpetrators of domestic violence accountable before their actions result in the loss of life. Crimes like the one that occurred this weekend are only the most extreme examples of the violence that too many women in our community face. Domestic violence, sexual assault, and even human trafficking are often interrelated, and their victims often experience a ramping up to greater violence—too often with tragic final outcomes. This problem is not unique to San Jose, but as the 10th largest city in the country, San Jose must provide national leadership and must lead the way in modernizing the response we take to address the violence that so many women face. We cannot bury our heads in the sand or pass the buck. The fact that these problems are societal cannot be an obstacle to action. Domestic violence and sexual assault are crimes that chronically go unreported—especially in communities of color and in immigrant communities where households may contain family members with many different immigration statuses. This can be especially true within the Asian-Pacific Islander community. We encourage every resident of San Jose experiencing violence to be confident in seeking help – whether that help is through Asian Women’s Home, Nextdoor Solutions, the YWCA, or the San Jose Police Department. San Jose does not participate in any ICE investigations or enforcement activity, and you do not have to fear that you or your loved ones will be deported because of coming forward. At the same time, we call for the city administration to continue and expand on the work we have asked for, in order to identify the determinants of underreporting in San Jose, especially in communities where women are unable to report the actions of these perpetrators of violence against them. We reiterate our call for action and hope to see an additional response from the city regarding a coordinated response to the problems of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking.