Ken Yeager’s Departure from County Board of Supervisors Could Shift Balance of Power

Ken Yeager terms out next year from the county Board of Supervisors, but the South Bay’s first openly gay elected official isn’t ready to call it a career quite yet. In an interview last week, Yeager told Fly he’s “seriously considering” a run for Jim Beall’s open state Senate seat in 2020. That would pit Yeager against fellow county Supervisor Dave Cortese, who confirmed in a podcast interview last month that he’s definitely running for the seat. (Cortese doesn’t term out until 2020.) The two supes haven’t squared off in an election since 1996, when they both fell to former U.S. Rep. Mike Honda in a bid for state Assembly. That race got more than a little contentious, as Cortese’s campaign put out a late mailer that many felt was a dog whistle designed to stoke homophobia. In a book he would later pen, Yeager described a touching meeting between the two men and how they were able to mend fences after Cortese apologized. Since that time they’ve become allies on the county board, but Yeager’s impending departure has created a fascinating dynamic that could shift the balance of power in the county. The two supes often side with Supervisor Cindy Chavez to form a solid majority on the five-member board, but a newcomer could allow supervisors Joe Simitian and Mike Wasserman to assert more control over policy. (Well, really just Simitian because Wasserman, a Republican, has always been more of a “happy to be here” kind of guy.) No less than five candidates are running for Yeager’s District 4 seat—covering Santa Clara, Campbell and west San Jose—and midsummer campaign disclosure reports depict a full-on arms race. Santa Clara Councilman Dominic Caserta has the lead with $289K raised, after reeling in a quarter-million by the end of 2016. He’s a possible labor endorsee due to his incessant power slurping. However, San Jose Councilman Don Rocha ($138K raised) could also secure labor’s support after taking staunchly progressive positions on the San Jose City Council. The real threat to labor’s control of the county, however, comes from Pierluigi Oliverio, who despite appearing a little Lebowski since terming out from the San Jose council, raised an impressive quarter-million in the first half of 2017. Oliverio’s libertarian streak would make him a disruptive force alongside Simitian. San Jose Unified school board trustee Susan Ellenberg ($94K raised) could also shake things up if she nabs some institutional support, while former Campbell Mayor Jason Baker is bringing up the rear with a little more than $50K.

Send a tip to The Fly

The Fly is a weekly column written by San Jose Inside staff that provides a behind-the-scenes look at local politics.