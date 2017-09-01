SV411 Podcast: SCC Supervisor Dave Cortese on Trump Lawsuit, Jails, 2020 Run for State Senate

As a heat wave surges through the South Bay, people are seeking out all manners of ways to stay cool. Shockingly, they might have overlooked the soothing sounds of Metro’s SV411 Podcast.

This week editors Josh Koehn and Nick Veronin discuss a cover story profile on standup comedian, poet and emcee Mighty Mike McGee. We also take a closer look at allegations of sexual abuse by a recently deceased and celebrated teacher at Bellarmine Prep, as well as the continued upheaval at the county’s largest nonprofit for child and senior care.

The podcast then takes a deep dive into local politics by sitting down with Dave Cortese, president of the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors. (If you don’t want to wait for that, jump to the 26 minute mark.—Editor) Topics discussed include the county’s lawsuit against the Trump administration, who’s responsible for the systemic issues plaguing county jails, the lack of compassion in how homeless residents are treated in Santa Clara County and Cortese’s plan to run for a seat in the state Senate in 2020.

Last, Josh and Nick run down the top nightlife events for this weekend, including shows at The Ritz and the 2nd Annual Sonido Clash Music Fest taking place Sunday at Mexican Heritage Plaza.

Let us know what you like, dislike (hate is such a strong word) and if there’s anyone you’d like us to have on the show.

Thanks for listening and stay cool.