Mahan Announces Mayoral Run

San Jose City Councilman Matt Mahan has thrown his hat into the San Jose mayoral race.
Mahan announced his run before a group of supporters Saturday morning at the entrance to the County Fairgrounds and took aim at the county’s inadequate efforts to address the homelessness crisis. “Behind us sit 150 acres of county land,” he said, declaring that government land must be deployed to build low cost units for unhoused individuals. “At $850,000 per unit we will never solve the problem,” he said, a veiled reference to the county’s nearly billion dollar Measure A housing program.
Instead, Mahan suggested that local government could provide “clean, safe modular units with a door that locks and a bathroom” for one-tenth the cost.
Casting himself as a problem solver, Mahan declared, “We can end street homelessness” and added “We have the money right now to end it.”
The Mahan for San Jose web site went live earlier with a platform declaring his intention to wage “a revolution of common sense” and detailing his programs for smart growth, neighborhood preservation and construction of low cost housing for the city’s unhoused population.
The Harvard-educated former technology startup executive was elected to the City Council in 2020 to represent District 10, which includes the Almaden Valley, Blossom Valley and Vista Park neighborhoods. He defeated two other candidates in the March primary with 58.5% of the vote.
Mahan was raised in Watsonville and attended San Jose’s Bellarmine College Preparatory school. He and his wife Silvia are raising their two young children in the West Santa Teresa Foothills neighborhood.
He enters a field to replace termed-out Mayor Sam Liccardo that includes fellow councilmembers Dev Davis and Raul Peralez.
This article has been updated.
Speaking of D10, is the Benzo Blondie Killer endorsed by Cindy Chavez and the SBLC in jail yet?
Mahan, 150 acres “down the tubes.” That will be a one-way trip and in short time the entire fairgrounds will be occupied by homeless people.
For those who have any doubts about Matt Mahan’s political and policy outlook and proclivities–not to mention his value system–all you have to know is that he, like Mayor Liccardo, is a graduate of Harvard, an elite university whose calling card is the networking and socialization of this country’s elites and the cultivation of affiliation and allegiance to those elites from non-elites (https://insights.som.yale.edu/insights/century-old-harvard-records-show-how-social-connections-help-the-elite; https://spinup-000d1a-wp-offload-media.s3.amazonaws.com/faculty/wp-content/uploads/sites/77/2020/09/MPZ_Main.pdf).
It’s no surprise, therefore, that Mahan sits on the boards of Silicon Valley Leadership Group (SVLG) and Joint Venture Silicon Valley, two of the major lobbying and influence-peddling organizations representing the largest, wealthiest and most elite corporations and propertied interests in the region (https://sanjosespotlight.com/tech-leader-matt-mahan-jumps-into-san-jose-council-race/; https://sanjosespotlight.com/matt-mahan-would-bring-a-data-driven-approach-to-san-jose-city-hall/). While not descended from an elite family, Mahan is a member in good standing of the club, largely the result of his attending both Bellarmine and Harvard.
His post-Harvard background as a tech businessman broadened and deepened his connections to CEOs and their minions that no doubt figured into the strong endorsement and support Mahan garnered very early on in his campaign from the Silicon Valley Organization (SVO) (recently renamed the San Jose Chamber of Commerce), the largest chamber of commerce in town (https://www.sanjoseinside.com/news/svo-endorses-matt-mahan-for-san-joses-d10-city-council-race/). SVO was absolutely giddy about Mahan. He was prominently featured on the SVO website here: https://www.thesvo.com/candidate-cultivation-academy and here: https://www.thesvo.com/campaign-wins before those pages were removed–along with others–after the SVO race-baiting scandal in October 2020 (https://www.sanjoseinside.com/news/svo-disbands-pac-amid-backlash-to-blatantly-racist-campaign-ad/). Among his earliest supporters were neoliberal Mayor Liccardo and conservative former Mayors Chuck Reed (who has endorsed Dev Davis for mayor) and Ron Gonzales (who has endorsed Raul Peralez for mayor), as well as conservative councilmembers Chappie Jones, Lan Diep and Pam Foley.
More significantly, former SVLG chief, and current Bloom Energy lead lobbyist, Carl Guardino was a key supporter and fundraising linchpin in Mahan’s council campaign during 2019-2020 (https://sanjosespotlight.com/tech-leader-matt-mahan-jumps-into-san-jose-council-race/). Guardino has for more than a quarter-century operated as a key capo of the local shadow government that wields enormous power and influence in the city and county (https://www.sanjoseinside.com/opinion/uber-lyft-keep-it-in-family-with-help-from-the-guardinos/). He was also chiefly responsible for the grooming and promotion of Sam Liccardo, both in his campaigns for city council and for mayor (https://www.sanjoseinside.com/politics/11_6_13_svlg_ceo_carl_guardino_sam_liccardo/; https://www.sanjoseinside.com/the-fly/liccardo-leans-on-guardino-for-mayoral-transition-team/). In a very similar way, Guardino’s support was pivotal in Mahan’s win as the District 10 Councilmember in 2020 and Guradino and associates have been grooming Mahan for the mayor’s position for some time, seeking to build on the their successes with Liccardo for a repeat performance.
If you want to see how his background figures into his early voting record, just consider that barely one month into his council position, and in the midst of a frightful and exhausting pandemic, Mahan was one of only three members (joining his mentor and supporter Liccardo and Dev Davis) in voting against a piddly $3 per hour/ 120-day hazard pay mandate for San Jose retail food workers for putting their health at risk during an unprecedented pandemic. Mahan cited a lack of good information about the “unintended consequences of such a policy (https://sanjosespotlight.com/hazard-pay-is-coming-to-san-jose-for-grocery-workers).” This is from a man who, as a candidate for office in February 2020, indicated he was “very focused on upward mobility and maintaining a strong middle class in San Jose and making it accessible to everyone’” (https://sanjosespotlight.com/balance-of-power-on-san-jose-council-hangs-on-november-election/). So much for coded and loaded platitudes.
Combining elite Harvard grooming networks with financial and political backing of wealthy local elites, Mahan leaves no doubt as to his primal allegiances. Like his mentor and supporter Mayor Liccardo–himself the spawn of Carl Guardino–Mahan now aspires to be the capo’s next Manchurian mayor. We’ve seen this movie before, it involved another Harvard graduate and it was a blockbuster (https://www.nytimes.com/2008/05/11/us/politics/11chicago.html; https://www.blackagendareport.com/content/barack-obama-empire%E2%80%99s-new-clothes). Whether such a template can be successfully deployed by Mahan and the Guardino team locally (or nationally) remains to be seen.
Well, consider that the owner of SJI is the one reporting this ‘breaking news’.
Anybody willing to bet SJI gives their endorsement to Mahan come election time?
He sounds like a good alternative to “show more compassion to the homeless” Peralez and “I only meet with labor leaders” Chavez. Someone not already a crony.