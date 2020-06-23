Woman Who Coughed on Baby at SJ Yogurtland Wanted for Assault

San Jose police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who went out of her way to cough on a baby at a local fro-yo joint.

The incident took place at about 5:25pm June 12 at the Yogurtland on Cottle Road. Surveillance footage shows the suspect inside the business standing in line in front of a woman with a 1-year-old in a black stroller.

According to SJPD, the suspect was upset that the mom of the 1-year-old wasn’t keeping enough of a distance. So, the woman removed her face mask, got close to the baby’s face and coughed two or three times. She left the shop before anyone intervened.

Police describe the suspect as a white woman in her 60s, medium build. On the day in question, she wore what appeared to be a gray bandana, glasses, long-sleeved shirt with gray vertical lines, white dress pants and patterned tennis shoes.

SJPD urges anyone with information to call Det. Dan Bowman of the Assaults Unit at 408.277.4161. Those who wish to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, 408.947.7867, or submit one line through the link below.

Tipsters who submit info that leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect may qualify for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.

Jennifer Wadsworth is the news editor for San Jose Inside and Metro Silicon Valley. Email tips to [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter at @jennwadsworth.