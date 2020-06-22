After Years-Long Preservation Battle, San Jose Finally Tears Down Willow Glen Trestle

A construction crew has started demolishing the nearly century-old Willow Glen Trestle.

Last month, the Sixth District Court of Appeal rejected a request by conservationists to block San Jose’s plans to dismantle the 98-year-old structure.

The decision ended a seven-year legal fight between the city and the preservation groups, which argued that the trestle should be designated a historical landmark.

The Willow Glen Trestle was built in 1922 as a bridge for the Western Pacific Railroad. In 2011, it was acquired by the city. Two years later, San Jose drummed up plans to replace it with a pedestrian bridge linking the city’s Three Creeks Trail system.

In 2017, California’s State Historical Resources Commission ruled that the trestle belongs on the state’s Register of Historical Resources. The city challenged that decision, which the commission eventually reaffirmed.

District 6 Councilwoman Dev Davis applauded the demolition as a win for the public. “The removal of the trestle is a big win for the community after waiting years in the court system to complete a hiking/biking/walking trail for everyone to enjoy,” she said.

Grace Hase is a staff writer for San Jose Inside and Metro Silicon Valley.