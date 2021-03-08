San Jose: Police Investigate 3 Fatal Shootings in as Many Days

A fatal shooting in San Jose’s Santee neighborhood marked the city’s third homicide in as many days, according to SJPD, and the ninth of 2021.

Last year, it took until April 6 for San Jose to reach nine killings.

The most recent shooting took place at around 6pm Sunday on the 1100 block of Carnelian Drive, police said in a news release Monday morning. When police arrived, they say they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Paramedics pronounced him dead on the scene.

The victim’s name will be released after the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner notifies his family.

San Jose’s seventh and eighth homicides took place on Friday morning and Saturday evening, respectively.

On Saturday, police say a man was shot by O.B. Whaley Elementary School south of Tully Road and east of Highway 101.

The day prior, according to SJPD, another man was fatally shot on the 2800 block of Glen Keats Court in the city’s East Side.

SJPD has yet to publicly identify any suspects or motives surrounding the incidents.

Police urge anyone with information about the shootings to call the Homicide Unit at 408.947.5283. Those who would rather remain anonymous can call the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers hotline at 408.947.7867.