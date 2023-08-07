Woman and Boy Stabbed to Death in San Jose Apartment

A double homicide investigation is underway in San Jose after police discovered the bodies of a boy and a woman during a welfare check at an apartment in the Buena Vista neighborhood, said authorities on Monday.

Officers from the San Jose Police Department first conducted a welfare check in the 1600 block of Parkmoor Avenue at 10am on Friday.

Police said they found two bodies in the residence, each with at least one stab wound. The boy and the woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said the motive and circumstances around the stabbings are under investigation.

The Santa Clara County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the victims after confirmation and notifying next of kin.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Vallejo and Detective Harrington via email at [email protected] and [email protected] or at 408-277-5283.