San Jose’s Biggest Union Says Its Members Will Strike for 3 Days Next Week

Nearly 4,500 San Jose city employees will go on a three-day-strike next week, citing chronic understaffing and low pay, the unions representing the workers announced this morning.

The unions did not reveal details of the results of the vote conducted last week and announced today. The action would be the first widescale strike among San Jose city employees since 1981

The unions and the city have been negotiating for months and the workers have been working without a contract since it expired in late June.

The unions are seeking a 7% pay increase, and complain that many city departments are understaffed. The city in June said its final pay offer was 5% the first year of the contract, 4% the second, and 3% the third.

The vote to strike Aug. 15-17 was announced Monday at a rally with city workers, representatives of the International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers Local 21 and the Municipal Employees' Federation-American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local in front of San Jose City Hall.

The Municipal Employers Federation gave these instructions to its members on its website today:

“The strike will begin on Tuesday [Aug. 15], at 6am, ending on Friday, August 18, at 5:59am.

“For shift workers, no one will leave work or report to work mid-shift (more details to come for people working swing and night shifts).

“Everyone must plan to attend one of the daily picket locations each day.

“There are a few different options for each day. Day one is a more extended day. The remaining two days will be shorter in length.”

The unions represent approximately two-thirds of the city’s workforce.

“We are committed to negotiating a deal that's fair to everyone -- our workers and our residents who rely on the essential services our city provides,” said San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan in a statement. “But the hard truth is, this money has to come from somewhere. If my council colleagues want to go beyond our last, best and final offer of a 5% raise next year, they will have to identify which core city services they are willing to cut.”

Spencer Otte, a reporter with Bay City News. contributed to this report.