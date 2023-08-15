Missing Saratoga Teen’s Body ID’d as Traffic Fatality

The mother of a missing 17-year-old girl confirmed on social media Sunday that human remains found near Castle Rock Park were her daughter's.

Nola Schneider, the mother of Katherine 'Katie' Schneider, said her daughter died in a car accident. The girl was reported missing on July 5 and was last seen leaving her Saratoga home in a while 2019 Honda Accord.

The mother confirmed that the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office found Katie's remains near her car in a ravine. The circumstances surrounding her death remain under investigation, she said.

She continued to thank the community for their assistance, and requested privacy as the family grieves their loss.

“It is hard to put into words how much Katie will be missed. Katie was a bright light that brought emotional vibrancy to our everyday lives,” Schneider wrote on Instagram. “She radiated authenticity, thoughtfulness, a great sense of humor, and an unyielding determination.”