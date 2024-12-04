Central Valley Democrat Flips Seat in Last House Race To Be Called

A Democratic former state lawmaker defeated the Republican incumbent on Tuesday to flip a seat in California’s Central Valley that was the last 2024 House race to be called, according to The Associated Press.

Despite the victory by the challenger, Adam Gray, over the incumbent, U.S. Representative John Duarte, the Republicans will retain narrow control over the House when the next Congress convenes. Republicans will have 220 seats versus 215 for the Democrats.

Duarte, who trailed by 187 votes in a contest in which more than 210,000 ballots were cast, conceded shortly before The A.P.’s call, said Duane Dichiara, a campaign spokesman.

Gray had declared victory earlier on Tuesday, two days before counties in California were required to certify their results.

“The final results confirm this district is ready for independent and accountable leadership that always puts the Valley’s people ahead of partisan politics,” Gray said in a statement on X.

The victory by Gray, a former member of the California State Assembly, was a reversal of the 2022 results in the 13th Congressional District. Two years ago, Duarte won by the second-smallest margin in any House race.

Though the G.O.P. has won more than the 218 seats necessary to control the House, President-elect Trump wants two of the Republican House members to serve in his administration. A third, Matt Gaetz, resigned last month after Trump announced that he intended to nominate him for attorney general. (Gaetz later withdrew from consideration after considerable opposition surfaced to his potential nomination.)

The race call came just short of a month after Election Day. California notably takes longer to tabulate votes because elections officials are flooded with mail-in ballots that must be inspected and verified. The state gives county offices weeks to complete their tallies and reach out to voters whose ballots may lack a proper signature.

In the initial election night count, Duarte led by more than 3,000 votes. But Gray steadily chipped away at that lead in subsequent updates until he went ahead for the first time on Tuesday.

Both Duarte, an agricultural businessman, and Gray, who touts his early years working at his family’s dairy supply store, campaigned on their advocacy for the region’s farmers and their ability to be a bipartisan voice in Washington.

They also both called for investing in water infrastructure in the Central Valley and pledged to ensure that the region’s growers have access to water as the state plans for future droughts.

While Gray has emphasized endorsements from local law enforcement officials, Duarte told a local television station that he was a “pro-choice Republican” who supports women’s rights.

Democrats had eyed the seat as among the most promising potential pickups, and they helped Gray rake in millions of dollars to unseat Duarte. About 41 percent of voters in the district are registered Democrats and 29 percent are Republicans.

Gray had raised $5.4 million and Duarte $4.1 million, according to campaign finance filings through Oct. 16. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee also spent $1.7 million on the race, records showed.

