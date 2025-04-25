Santa Clara County School Board Hires New Superintendent

David M. Toston, Sr. has been appointed Superintendent of Schools by the Santa Clara County Board of Education.

“The board welcomes David Toston and looks forward to working collaboratively with him,” said Board President Maimona Afzal Berta. “He has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a deep dedication to fostering student success and educational excellence. We are confident that he will guide the Santa Clara County Office of Education forward with vision and purpose.”

Before his appointment in Santa Clara County, Toston served as Senior Advisor at the California Collaborative for Educational Excellence, where he led statewide initiatives focused on community engagement, equity and school improvement.

The appointment was made at an April 16 board meeting, effective May 1. Toston brings 25 years of experience in education and a deep commitment to addressing inequities and transforming systems to meet the needs of all students.

Toston’s county-level leadership includes roles as Associate Superintendent at the El Dorado County Office of Education and Assistant Superintendent at the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools. In 2017, he was appointed by the State Senate to the California Advisory Commission on Special Education and, in 2020, was elected chair—becoming the first African American to hold that position.

Toston began his career in education as an eighth-grade teacher and went on to serve as a counselor, school psychologist and special education director.

He also was an adjunct faculty member at the University of La Verne. He holds a master’s degree in school psychology from Azusa Pacific University and recently completed a doctoral degree in organizational leadership at the University of La Verne, where his research explored the distinction between inclusion and belonging in K–12 education.

“This role is both a privilege and a responsibility, and I look forward to partnering with our trustees, SCCOE teammates, districts, students, educators, families, and community partners,” Toston said in a statement. “Together, we will demonstrate what is possible through the strength of our diversity—ensuring every educator is supported in preparing students to achieve the hopes and dreams of their families and communities.”

Toston fills a vacancy created when Mary Ann Dewan was fired in October 2024. The board of education voted to terminate Dewan in a closed session, and no specific reason was provided. Dewan had been in her role for six years.

Following her termination, Dewan filed a lawsuit against the board, alleging that her firing violated her contract. She dismissed the lawsuit in March, citing her desire for the county office of education to focus on students and the community.