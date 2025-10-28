SC Sheriff’s Deputies Shoot, Kill Knife-Wielding Man at San Jose Traffic Stop

A traffic stop in San Jose Monday evening escalated into a confrontation that ended with Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputies fatally shooting a man who charged at them with a knife.

The Sheriff’s Office reported that at 7:28pm on Oct. 27, a deputy stopped a car near Fruitdale Avenue and Leigh Avenue in San Jose for a vehicle code violation. The driver immediately began behaving erratically and refused to comply with commands, barricading himself inside the car.

For more than two hours, deputies gave repeated verbal commands and attempted to de-escalate the situation, deputies reported. Members of the Sheriff’s Psychiatric Emergency Response Team (PERT) also responded to assist in managing the crisis.

When the driver continued to ignore all de-escalation efforts, deputies used what they described as “several less-lethal tools and projectiles to prevent the use of deadly force.”

“Numerous attempts were made to slow the situation and bring it to a peaceful resolution,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The man eventually exited the car armed with a knife and charged toward deputies.

Two deputies discharged their firearms during the incident. One is a 24-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office; the other has served for 9 years. Both have undergone extensive training in crisis response.

Deputies immediately began life-saving efforts as paramedics staged nearby arrived. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead at 10:16 p.m. He was not identified.

“Our personnel utilized every available resource to de-escalate the encounter safely and effectively in hopes of a peaceful resolution,” Sheriff Robert Jonsen said. “We recognize the profound gravity of any use-of-force incident. Our commitment remains steadfast to preserving life, ensuring the safety of our community, and upholding the integrity of our response.”

Because the incident occurred within San Jose city limits, the San Jose Police Department is leading the investigation. The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office will conduct an independent review of the incident.

“A full and transparent review is in progress,” Jonsen said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with all those impacted, including the deputies involved, who acted under intense and challenging circumstances. We are committed to supporting them and keeping the public informed.”