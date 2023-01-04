San Jose Sting Nabs Maryland Sex Trafficking Suspect

A Maryland man is in custody in Frederick, Maryland, after being arrested by San Jose detectives on sex trafficking related offenses, following a sting operation.

Detectives with the Santa Clara County Law Enforcement Investigating Human Trafficking Task Force and the San José Police Department Human Trafficking Task Force arrested Donnovan Dawkins, 29, of Lanham, Maryland, on Dec. 30 for commercial sex trafficking related offenses, according to an announcement today.

The investigation, which took place over the course of several months, stemmed from the suspect initiating online contact with someone whom he believed to be a 16-year-old female who was in fact an undercover police officer.

In extensive conversations with the undercover officer, “the suspect solicited the female for commercial sex trafficking,” according to police.

Police saId Dawkins purchased a flight for the female from San José to Baltimore “where he arranged to meet with her with the intention of sexually exploiting her.”

Through the collaborative efforts of the Frederick City Police Department, Prince George’s County Human Trafficking Task Force, Office of the State’s Attorney for Prince George’s County, and with assistance from several other local and federal law enforcement agencies, Dawkins was taken into custody in Frederick, Maryland, according to the announcement.

An arrest warrant was issued for the suspect, and he was subsequently arrested. In addition, a search warrant was conducted at the suspect’s residence with additional evidence recovered. The investigation is on-going, police said..

Anyone with human trafficking related tips is encouraged to contact either the San José Police Department Human Trafficking Task Force at 408-537-1999 / [email protected], or the Law Enforcement Investigating Human Trafficking Task Force at 408-792-2700 / [email protected]