San Jose: Sunday Evening Stabbing Victim Dies

The victim of a stabbing Sunday evening in San Jose died, police officials announced.

San Jose police responded to a report of a stabbing at 7:47pm Sunday in the 400 block of North Capitol Avenue, near the Interstate Highway 680-McKee Road interchange near the Alum Rock neighborhood.

Shortly after 5:30am, police officials reported that the victim, an adult male, succumbed to his injuries, making the stabbing the 42nd homicide of the year in San Jose.

According to SJPD spokesman Sgt. Christian Camarillo, officers responded to the 400 block of North Capitol Avenue Sunday evening on a report of a person down in a strip mall parking lot.

When police arrived, they found an adult male suffering from at least one stab wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead the following day.

No suspects have been identified, police said, and the motive and circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office after notifying next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Kilmer or Detective Reckas of SJPD’s Homicide unit at 408.277.5283. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 408.947.7867.

