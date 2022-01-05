San Jose Police Subdue Armed Man at Shopping Center

Police used crisis intervention techniques to take a man into custody after he was armed with an axe and knife and was vandalizing businesses at a shopping center in San Jose early today.

Officers responded at 1:12am to a despondent male who was armed and breaking windows of vehicles and businesses at a shopping center in the 4600 block of Meridian Avenue.

He did not initially respond to officers and refused to drop his weapons, but eventually discarded them and was taken into custody, police said.

The person is undergoing a mental health evaluation and will be booked into jail on suspicion of vandalism, according to police. His name was not immediately released.