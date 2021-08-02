San Jose Police  Release Home Security Video of Suspects in 2018 Homicide

San Jose police are asking for the public's help identifying three suspects in a 2018 cold case shooting that left 54-year-old Khan Lieu dead.

Police released home security video footage today that shows suspects driving up to Lieu's home on Misty Glen Court at 1:23pm. on June 21, 2018 and getting out of a black Lexus ES350 sedan to approach the home before forcing their way inside.

The driver is suspected of shooting Lieu with a handgun before the trio got back in the car and drove off less than a minute later, according to the time stamp on the video.

Anyone with information on the homicide may contact Detective Sgt. Cary or Detective Ramirez at (408) 277-5283 or [email protected] Anonymous tipsters can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (408) 947-7867.

