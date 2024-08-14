San Jose Police Officer Charged with Felony Domestic Violence

A San Jose Police officer has been charged with shooting his police weapon inside his Morgan Hill home, false imprisonment and a series of assaults on his now-pregnant girlfriend.

Police reported that during a series of violent incidents that began more than a year ago, Officer Timothy Hackney, 31, of Morgan Hill, threw his girlfriend into a bedroom and would not let her leave, forcibly covered her mouth so she couldn’t scream, and slapped a phone out of her hand so that she couldn’t call 911.

In another incident, he fired his police weapon at the ceiling. Morgan Hill police later found a hole in the roof consistent with a gunshot.

Hackney was arraigned Tuesday on both felony and misdemeanor charges at the South County Courthouse in Morgan Hill. He was released by the judge with conditions. The officer faces jail time if convicted.

District Attorney Jeff Rosen said: “Domestic violence is a terrible, destructive crime and all perpetrators must be held accountable – badge or no badge.”

The incidents began more than a year ago and continued into this year, according to police reports.

Then on June 7, investigators said the officer forcibly picked up the victim and carried her to their bedroom so she could not leave the house, covered her mouth and nose with his hand to stop her from screaming, and threw her phone to another location in the room to prevent her from calling 911.

During an incident on a trip last year, the officer slapped the victim’s phone out of her hand when she threatened to call the police. She managed to get out of the car, go to a nearby restaurant, and call the police from the business’s phone. She hung up the phone before speaking with the police, but there is a record of the emergency call, police said.

On an unknown date more than a year ago, Hackney fired a bullet through the ceiling. When the victim broke into the bedroom, the officer said to her, “I missed.” Their young child was at home at the time.

The officer was served a Gun Violence Restraining Order and is currently on administrative leave.