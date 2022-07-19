San Jose Police Arrest Suspects in Two Separate Homicides

Two homicide suspects have been arrested in San Jose for separate slayings last week, San Jose police said Monday.

San Jose police said officers responded to a report of an assault on July 12 in the 100 block of South Market Street and found a woman suffering from a stab wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police announced that a suspect, Saunray Winchester, 40, was taken into custody without incident on July 15 after being seen walking near West Santa Clara and North Market streets.

Winchester was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail and is being held without bail. He is due in court Tuesday at noon.

Police also responded the morning of July 15 to another homicide. A man had been shot at about 6 a.m. in the 2100 block of Monterey Road, police said. The man died at the scene.

Manuel Gutierrez, 20, was taken into custody at the scene and booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail. He is also being held without bail. His first court appearance is scheduled for today at noon, according to the department of correction's online database.