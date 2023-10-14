Owners of South San Jose Daycare Center Arrested on Felony Charges after Two Toddlers Drown

The mother and daughter co-owners of a daycare center in San Jose where two unattended children drowned in a backyard swimming pool were arrested Friday on felony charges, police and prosecutors announced.

Police said a third child, two years old, who survived the Oct. 2 incident at the daycare center is expected to make a full recovery after initially being reported in critical condition.

Police said Nina Fathizadeh, 41, and her 64-year-old mother, Shahin Gheblehshenas, the owners and operators of Happy Happy Daycare, turned themselves in Friday at San Jose police headquarters after warrants had been issued for their arrest.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said Friday the two will be arraigned Dec. 6 on felony child endangerment charges in connection with the deaths of a 16-month-old girl and an 18-month-old girl in a backyard pool at the small daycare center in the 100 block of Fleetwood Drive in the Almaden neighborhood in South San Jose.

The center has been closed and its state license is under review for possible revocation, according to authorities.

Newsweek reported that the San Jose Police Department identified the children who drowned as 18-month-old Payton Alexandria Cobb, of Hollister, and 16-month-old Lillian Hanan, 1, of San Jose.

Prosecutors said in a statement Friday afternoon that neither Fathizadeh, Gheblehshenas or any other adult was watching the three toddlers when they fell or jumped into the pool where a five-foot fence had reportedly been left open.

“There is a responsibility to watch over little children in your care like a hawk,” District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a statement. “Now it is our responsibility to make sure that these defendants are held accountable for this avoidable and heart-breaking tragedy.”

Newsweek also reported that the drowning incident prompted the California Department of Social Services to issue a temporary license suspension order to Happy Happy Daycare on Oct. 4. Department spokesperson Theresa Mier said the owners were also assessed $11,000 in civil penalties by the social services department.

The department also served the daycare owners with an accusation to revoke the license and exclude the two women from employment in any state-licensed facility, according to Newsweek. Since Happy Happy Daycare obtained its license in early 2021, the daycare center has been cited six times, the records show, with state investigators finding the daycare was caring for too many infants at one time, not checking on infants enough during naps and allowing an adult employee to work without the proper criminal record clearance, among other concerns.

The backyard pool caused pre-licensing issues for the daycare, with state inspectors identifying concerns about the fencing surrounding the pool deck and the pool's access and visibility. The owners at the time were directed to correct the issues to "ensure there is no immediate risk to the health and safety of the children in care," according to Newsweek.

In January, state inspectors reported the Happy Happy Daycare swimming pool was "fully fenced" and at least five feet tall with a gate that "self-closes and has a self-latching device.”

Rosen said Fathizadeh had discovered a 2-year-old child floating and unconscious at approximately 9am Oct. 2 and called 911. The two other children were found floating unconscious in the deep end, Rosen said.

Prosecutors said Gheblehshenas was at another unlicensed daycare when the children drowned after they wandered through a propped open pool gate.

At approximately 9am, Fathizadeh called 911 to report a drowning.

On arrival, police learned that four children were at the daycare center, with another on the way.

One daycare worker had called in sick and the children were being watched by Fathizadeh, according to prosecutors. Police said she told them that while making breakfast, she left one child in a crib and let three of the children into the rear patio play area unsupervised and out of her sight.

The District Attorney's Office said the play area was set up in the backyard adjacent to a pool surrounded by a 5-foot fence. Police said they found gardening equipment and other potential hazards in the backyard.

When Fathizadeh went into the yard, at least five minutes later, she found one of the children floating in the pool, prosecutors said. As she attempted CPR, her brother -- at home and now alerted to the emergency -- found the two other children unconscious in the pool.

Investigators said they found the pool gate propped open, allowing the toddlers to enter the pool. Neither owner checked the gate before the children were let into the backyard, despite it being propped open several times previously to water plants.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Sgt. Van Den Broeck or Detective Estantino of the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit via email at 38[email protected] and/or [email protected] or at (408) 277-5283.

San Jose Inside staff contributed to this report.