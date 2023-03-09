Neighborhood Surveillance Cams Helped Cops Nab PG&E Bombing Suspect

San Jose police gave credit Wednesday to private surveillance videos that led to the March 1 arrest of a man accused in the bombings of two PG&E transformers in South San Jose.

A three-month investigation ended last week when police arrested Peter Karasev, 36, on suspicion of bombing transformers on Thornwood Drive in December and on Snell Avenue in January.

“I'd like to thank the community,” San Jose Deputy Police Chief Ed Schroder said at a briefing to provide an update on the case. “No investigation is successful without assistance from persons in the community. And without people being willing to share their surveillance videos with us, we probably wouldn't have been able to make the progress on this case that we did.”

Surveillance footage obtained by police shows Karasev arriving at the Snell bombing, placing a device and later riding a bicycle away before the transformer exploded.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office filed nine felony charges against Karasev on March 3, including possession of a destructive device, possession of materials with the intent to make destructive devices, igniting a destructive device with the intent to injure or intimidate, arson, injuring or interfering with electrical lines and child endangerment.

Police had arrested Karasev at his place of employment in Foster City and a four-day multi-agency investigation ensued at his home in the 600 block of Potomac Court, where Karasev lives with his wife and three young children.

Karasev's family and neighbors were evacuated during the investigation to protect them from the dangerous materials found at the home.

Investigators said they seized homemade liquid explosives, energetic homemade destructive devices, materials for making bombs and at least five firearms during that investigation.

Karasev is being held without bail. He is expected to enter a plea at his next court date on April 26.

Heather Allen is a reporter with Bay City News.