Rep. Anna Eshoo Calls Feds to Task for Surveillance Overreach

The FBI and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) have some explaining to do.

Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Palo Alto) along with 22 of her House colleagues sent letters to the two agencies Friday demanding answers about surveillance of protesters.

Eshoo represents California’s 18th Congressional District, comprising most of Silicon Valley. In a 10-minute phone call with San Jose Inside, she said First Amendment and Fourth Amendment rights are at the heart of the matter.

The congresswoman sent an initial letter on June 9 to the FBI, CBP, the National Guard and the Drug Enforcement Administration demanding that the agencies stop surveillance of peaceful protesters around the country.

After receiving a vague response from the FBI on July 1 and a similarly unhelpful reply from the CBP a day later, 23 federal lawmakers sent a follow-up letter this morning with a long list of specific questions in hopes of getting some specific answers.

The letters came amid reports that the FBI flew an RC-26B aircraft—potentially equipped with infrared sensors, electro-optical cameras and a device that collects cell phone data—during protests in Washington, D.C. and Las Vegas in the days after the George Floyd killing at the hands of Minneapolis police.

The CBP also flew a Predator B-drone [CBP-104] over Minneapolis as protests rocked the city. The incident drew concern from civil liberties advocates who question the CBP’s role in the protests and the matter of protecting privacy and constitutional rights.

“I think Americans have a right to peacefully protest,” Eshoo said. “The Fourth Amendment prohibits illegal searches by the government, which includes protection from surveillance. Surveillance can have a chilling effect, and it certainly has on protests. The American people should not have to take proactive measures to protect themselves from their own government as they engage in peaceful demonstrations.”

Eshoo told San Jose Inside that she was none too pleased with the letters of response she received from the FBI and CBP, because “they really didn’t answer our questions.”

Among the dozens of questions asked in Friday’s follow-up letters, Eshoo and her colleagues asked: For what purpose, and under what legal authority, did the FBI conduct aerial surveillance? What policies, protocols or procedures—including privacy impact assessments—do the FBI have in regards to aerial surveillance? And what surveillance equipment did CPB-104 have on board while it flew over Minneapolis?

In light of the federal agencies flying manned and unmanned aircrafts over the protests, civil society groups have been publishing guides on how protesters can protect themselves. If peaceful protesters are identified, there is fear of retribution in the way of arrests, job firing and more, Eshoo said.

“I’ve written to them [agencies] again because their answers lacked substance,” she said. “They didn't really answer our questions, but I will stay on them. We’re talking about our Constitution and we’re a nation of laws, thank God. But when they’re violated by our own government, we have to pursue that. And that’s exactly what i’m doing.”

Eshoo went on to say: “For example, I received a non-response letter saying it would be inappropriate to share law enforcement information. Excuse me. Congress owns the FBI. We have a Constitution, and there has to be transparency in this. They have to come clean with what exactly took place. From their non-response letter, they just don’t want to acknowledge it, but we will keep pressing for specifics. Congress has an oversight role that is very important. Oversight is one of the most important functions to hold agencies responsible for what they do and don’t do.”

Below is a copy of the letter in full.