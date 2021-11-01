Teens, booze and guns: Gilroy Halloween party turns deadly

Nineteen-year-old Benjamin Calderon of Gilroy has been arrested in connection with a Halloween party shooting outside the home of Gilroy councilmember Rebeca Armendariz that left one person dead and four injured. Armendariz told ABC7 News that the alleged shooter is her second cousin, and that she was home at the time of the incident.

The victims are between the ages of 17 and 19 years old, according to Gilroy Police, who were called to a large Halloween party shortly before 1am Saturday morning. A post to the Gilroy Dispatch’s Facebook page showed an invitation hosted by “Ben.” It is not clear if Calderon was the host, however the family home referred to as “El Rancho Las Animas” was the site of recent beer and tequila drinking parties with members of the Armendariz and Calderon clans, according to social media posts.

Armendariz, who worked for 15 years as an organizer for the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) and became business representative for Operating Engineers Local 3 two years ago, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Since being elected to the Gilroy City Council in 2020, Armendariz has been an ascendent political figure, serving on the Santa Clara County Democratic Central Committee. A month ago she stood beside Assemblymember Evan Low and former Silicon Valley Leadership Group CEO Carl Guardino to endorse County Supervisor Cindy Chavez for mayor of San Jose at Chavez’s kickoff event.