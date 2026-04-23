No Big Winner in Statewide Debate of CA Governor Hopefuls

Homelessness, Donald Trump, Gavin Newsom, billionaires, gas prices and racial profiling topped the issues at tonight’s gubernatorial debate in San Francisco.

The scorecards for the two Republican and four Democratic candidates each showed a few strikes, some hits, but no home runs.

None of the Democratic candidates was able to soar above the others, although Democratic frontrunner Tom Steyer was targeted almost as frequently as President Donald Trump.

The most prominent separation among the field of governor hopefuls was also the most predictable: Republicans versus Democrats.

Democrats blamed high gas prices on the president’s war in Iran. Republicans Steve Hilton and Chad Bianco said California Democrats were to blame.

“Trump’s insane war” is driving up gas prices, said Steyer.

Mahan called for a suspension of the state’s gas tax, while reforms are considered.

Bianco said Trump has nothing to do with the increases in gas prices, saying the Democrats’ “waste, fraud and abuse” and “Democratic progressive policies” are behind the $5 per gallon prices in California.

Campaign managers may have to wait until after the next poll results, new fundraising totals and the next statewide debate on April 28 to see whether tonight’s messaging results in any breakthroughs. A third statewide debate is scheduled on May 5, three days after mail ballots are distributed.

Tonight’s debate, sponsored by Nexstar Media Group and Inside California Politics, occurred in KRON-TV studio, and was broadcast on six television stations across the state, as well as national broadcasts online and on social media.

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan had barely made the 5% polling threshold for tonight’s debate stage, half of the support of Katie Porter and Xavier Becerra, and one-third of Steyer’s total in the most recent statewide poll after the withdrawal of previous frontrunner Eric Swalwell.

For this reason, the response to the debates is likely more important to Mahan than any other candidate.

In tonight’s debate – more of a Q&A rather than a give-and-take among the candidates – Mahan touted his success in reducing homelessness and crime in San Jose several times during the 60 minutes of the televised debate, pointing to results while others pointed to policies and proposals.

“We’ve created a model for the rest of the state,” said Mahan.

Porter joined Mahan in going after Steyer, at one point asking if he, as the only billionaire candidate, would pay higher taxes. Steyer said, “I’m the billionaire who wants to tax other billionaires – I’m the change agent in this race. On Earth Day, billionaires dropped $5 million to defeat me.”

Becerra repeatedly emphasized the importance of experience.

All four Democrats gave high marks to Gov. Gavin Newsom, when asked by moderators to grade the two-term Democrat’s performance.

Mahan, who has been the most critical of the governor, tempered his B grade for Newsom by noting, “We don’t need MAGA, but we also don’t need more of the same” in California.

The four Democrats were united in their criticism of Trump, with Steyer trying the hardest to be the most anti-Trumper.

Mahan was the most anti-Steyer: “We don’t need a billionaire,” adding later that “Mr. Steyer builds prisons and ICE detention centers.”

All Democrats also said they would support the party’s nominee if only one made the final pairing.

Hilton made the commitment for the GOP, but Bianco – whose seizure of ballots from last fall’s special election ran afoul of the California Supreme Court – balked, saying only that he anticipated both GOP candidates to be the final pair.

That prospect is the Democrats’ worst nightmare, and that fear lingers as no big Democrat favorite has emerged.

All candidates were mindful that recent polls show “Undecided” totals still topped all candidates, at 23% – perhaps explaining the atmosphere of caution that dominated the evening.

Perhaps the most telling question and response occurred at the very end. Candidates were asked what TV show they currently were streaming:

Steyer said, “Marshals.”

Porter said, “Heated Rivalry.”

Mahan said, “The Diplomat.”

Hilton said, “Reacher.”

Becerra and Bianco said they don’t watch television shows.

Three decades of journalism experience, as a writer and editor with Gannett, Knight-Ridder and Lee newspapers, as a business journal editor and publisher and as a weekly newspaper editor in Scotts Valley and Gilroy; with the Weeklys group since 2017. Recipient of several first-place writing and editing awards, California News Publishers Association.