Homelessness Ranks as Top Problem Facing San Jose’s New Mayor, Poll Finds

Participants in the latest San Jose Inside Power Poll share Mayor-elect Matt Mahan’s view of homelessness as the issue underlying most of the city’s major problems — from grime and crime, to economic development and the troubled state of downtown.

In an open-ended survey that invited panel members to share their advice with San Jose’s mayor-elect, who takes office next month, respondents returned again and again to the same interconnected concerns:

Homelessness does not just afflict people who lack housing, but lowers everyone’s standard of living.

City officials have long been too tolerant when it comes to allowing the homeless to inhabit and befoul public spaces.

Dysfunctional city planning and permitting offices are a serious impediment to housing construction and have contributed directly to the region’s dire housing shortage.

San Jose is underpoliced, though respondents vocally disagreed about whether San Jose’s oversight of its officers is excessive or insufficient.

Homelessness, crime and the pandemic’s economic impact have left downtown San Jose in truly sad shape.

Here are the specific questions in our survey:

Question 1

Matt Mahan emphasized homelessness and housing during his mayoral campaign. How would you like the city to address homelessness? Are city services sufficient? Are officials too indulgent? Is it naïve to hope that large encampments can be eliminated? Should the mayor try to move the needle on housing construction?

Question 2

Public safety was another of Mahan’s top priorities. How should he approach crime and policing? Please provide your thoughts about policies, staffing levels, needed reforms, and related topics.

Question 3

Mahan also stressed government accountability. Are you completely content with city services? Which departments could be easier to interact with? Are certain departments an impediment to economic development? Are there any city offices you can’t bear to visit?

Question 4

What sort of initiatives would you like to see in the realm of economic development? What should the city do for businesses or workers? How could the city assist its neighborhoods? What about downtown?

Question 5

Finally, what other topics would you like the mayor-elect to focus on?

Analysis of Questions 1-5

Although our questions were siloed into distinct buckets, respondents offered a unified field theory of the ailments afflicting San Jose. Consider the following comments:

“The City of San Jose must be compassionate yet firm on the issue of homelessness.”

“Homeless people and their loud advocates have more rights in this city than tax-paying, law-abiding citizens. City has to crack down on vagrants lying on the streets, setting up encampments, and harassing bypassers downtown. Otherwise, the whole city is doomed.”

“Public land is not for people to camp on, defecate on, pee on etc. There are places for homeless people to congregate, receive services etc. On the city’s terms — not the squatters’.”

“It seems like we have little or no pride in our parks. They should be a reflection of our great city, not the eyesore so many have become. They are the country club of the poor — and we should maintain them that way.”

“No. 1. Crime. No. 2. Homeless encampments. No. 3. Rebuilding downtown to a once-thriving community to work and entertain. A magnet as it once was back in the mid 90s.”

Concern for the plight of the homeless united many of our commenters. Respondents want to see sanctioned encampments, more city services and more tiny homes. But a lack of patience regarding the city’s seeming inability to make progress on the issue undergirded the vast majority of comments on the topic.

“The homeless issue is beyond disgusting,” complained one panelist. “It is dangerous. Many of the ‘unhoused’ are crapping in the streets or creeks in San Jose. Parking rules near my shop are being ignored. This means my employees cannot park to come to work. I am a person who has compassion for those down and out, but this is ridiculous.”

Among the ideas championed by panel members were seeking to make homeless encampments drug-free zones, relocating encampments to infrequently used public lands such as the fairgrounds, and building encampments in locations outside the boundaries of “one of the most expensive cities in the world.”

There was widespread agreement that the city should do more to move the needle on housing construction. Suggestions for how to make progress on the issue ranged from building more public housing, to rezoning select neighborhoods, to getting tougher with “West Side housing developers”.

But most fingers were pointed toward the various city departments that regulate development and housing construction. Participants were witheringly critical of city government, echoing Mahan’s campaign emphasis on civic accountability:

“The building department is Byzantine, and not responsive to the needs of citizens and their builders.”

“Planning! The process is way too slow. Permitting also needs to staff up and get out of the way of more housing.”

“The planning, building and permitting departments are a national embarrassment.”

He needs to attack the bureaucracy that impedes hiring. Many positions are open. Planning, Code enforcement, inspections, etc are almost dysfunctional

“There should be no reason to visit any office. Everything could go online. The time to secure permits is ridiculous.”

“Unless city, county, state, and federal governments and agencies can contribute buildable land, cut the red tape, lower fees, and deal with the NIMBYs, the homeless problem will continue to grow.”

“Fire the housing department.”

On the issue of police reform, panelists offered support for reforms such as greater police supervision, more community policing and using counselors and not officers to respond to mental health calls.

“He should embrace the reforms various groups have recommended for the PD, since their record of complaints is soaring,” one panelist advised. “He should pursue civilian support for calls that can be handled without danger, and when those strategies are under way—ideally by next spring—he should budget for more cops next year. The retirements aren't going to stop.”

But others echoed union complaints that police officers are often prohibited from doing their jobs. And even among advocates of reform, the criminal justice issue that united the vast majority of respondents was enlarging the police force.

“SJPD needs closer supervision and priorities,” offered one panelist. “As citizens, we currently cannot rely on the PD to even come out when we call. Beat cops and localized offices with community affairs officers could go a long way. We need more officers and additional training to keep equitable standards and practices.”

“Increase the number of police,” added another respondent. “Do more to follow up on home break-ins. How about actually running the fingerprints when they are on and around stolen property? “Oh, we have a backlog,” shouldn’t be allowed to stand.”

Several participants faulted county officials for not sufficiently cooperating with San Jose police. One wrote, “police woefully understaffed, need higher collaboration with the county on releases and arresting folks.” Another added: “Increase staffing, expand foot patrols in commercial districts, push county to end revolving door at the jail and Valley Med.” Yet a third commenter was pessimistic about such progress: “I don't know how Matt can deal with crime without having a District Attorney's office who will prosecute and incarcerate bad actors.”

As is always the case in any discussion of San Jose, downtown was a focus of many comments. “Downtown is gone,” one participant mourned. “No longer is it a place to visit. And you see it visibly with all the shuttered stores, homeless on the sidewalks and streets. San Jose government is the root cause. Look in the mirror.”

Homelessness and the pandemic took equal blame for downtown’s plight. “Clear the downtown streets of homelessness and economic development will take care of itself,” wrote one panelist. Several others saw the rise of remote work as a key part of downtown’s perceived malaise. “Need to bring employees back to the offices, not having them in the offices is hurting businesses.”

Suggestions for how to bring people back downtown included tax incentives designed to retain area businesses and increased funding for the arts. Yet a few panelists said downtown already receives too much attention at the expense of the city’s small business districts.

When asked to highlight other issues that deserve the new mayor’s attention, panel members offered a wide range of suggestions, from keeping San Pedro Street closed, to preserving the Coyote Valley, to removing trees from the purview of a city transportation department perceived as hostile to them, to helping the city’s beleaguered animal shelter find ways not to euthanize so many abandoned pandemic pets.

San Jose Inside Power Poll is not a scientific poll. Rather, we ask questions of influential people with a wide range of viewpoints to help advance informed dialogue about the city. Power Poll is studiously non-partisan.