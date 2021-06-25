Federal Jury Convicts San Jose Man on Weapons, Drug Charges

A federal jury this week convicted Armando Daniel Calderon of San Jose of four charges related to methamphetamine trafficking as well as possession of a gun while committing those crimes in San Jose and Menlo Park in 2018.

Calderon, 35, was convicted Wednesday in U.S. District Court in San Francisco of four felonies: two counts of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine; conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine; and carrying a firearm during these crimes.

Calderon faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life for each conviction of the first three counts above, and a fine of $10,000,000 for each conviction.

The convictions are for crimes for which Calderon was arrested on Aug. 20, 2018, near San Jose State University and on Sept. 25, 2018, in Menlo Park, according to a news release from Acting United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds of the Northern District of California.