‘Cash for Guns’ Event Scheduled for Dec. 10 in Morgan Hill

Gun owners in southern Santa Clara County will get a chance Dec.10 to turn in their weapons for cash at an event sponsored by the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office and law enforcement agencies.

Police say that when gun owners surrender unwanted guns at the South County Gun Buyback event at the Morgan Hill Outdoor Sports Center, “No questions will be asked about who owns the guns or where they came from.”

In return, the law enforcement coalition will pay cash and “help create a safer environment where it is harder for the suicidal, children, and criminals to access dangerous weapons,” police said in a press release.

“An unwanted gun is just waiting for a child’s curiosity, or a criminal’s bad intentions,” Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. “Let’s not just cross our fingers that there won’t be a tragedy. Let’s work together to make sure that every gun in this county is legal, locked, and owned by a responsible person.”

The buyback event at the sports center at 16500 Condit Road will be from The sponsors will pay $100 for handguns, rifles, and shotguns and.$200 for ghost guns and assault weapons.

Police said:

Firearms must be functional.

Limit 5 firearms per person.

All guns must be unloaded and transported in the trunk of your car.

You must remain in your car. No ammunition is allowed.

Funds are limited to a first come, first serve basis until funds run out.

We reserve the right to limit the funds paid to an individual.

The sponsors are Morgan Hill and Gilroy police departments, the Morgan Hill Community Law Enforcement Foundation, Santa Clara County Behavioral Health Services, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office, Santa Clara County Public Health Department, Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, and county supervisors Mike Wasserman and Otto Lee.