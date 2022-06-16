Explosive Device Found Near Home of San Jose City Councilmember Dev Davis

San Jose City Council member Dev Davis and her neighbors were evacuated Tuesday after an explosive device was found near her home in Willow Glen.

Davis has been an elected member of the San Jose City Council since 2016, winning re-election in 2020. In the June 7 primary election, she placed third in her campaign for San Jose mayor.

“Losing the primary last week was disappointing,” she said in a Facebook post Wednesday morning. “Yesterday put that loss into perspective. My family and I are safe, and that is always going to matter more to me than anything else,” Davis said.

The San Jose Police Department determined that the device was explosive.

Sgt. Christian Camarillo said investigators do not know if the threat was targeted at Davis because it was found in the street near her home. No arrests have been made in the case.

He provided no additional information.