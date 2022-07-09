Morgan Hill Brush Fire 30% Contained, Evacuation Order Lifted

Evacuation orders have been lifted for an unincorporated area west of Morgan Hill where a brush fire erupted Friday afternoon, closing roads in the rural region.

As of 7pm today, the fire was reported 30 percent contained, according to CalFire. Firefighters are holding the fire to 5 acres.

Prior to lifting the evacuation order, residents living between Armsby Lane and Sycamore Avenue had been affected. Also, residents of Hardy Lane and Tohara Way were affected by the orders..

Firefighters will remain on scene through the evening in the effort to bring the fire to 100 percent containment, according to CalFire.

An evacuation center was set up at the Morgan Hill Community and Cultural Center, 17000 Monterey Road.

Check back for updates.