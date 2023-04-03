Cindy Chavez Called Leading Candidate for San Diego County Top Administrator

Santa Clara County 2nd District Supervisor Cindy Chavez is the leading candidate for San Diego County Chief Administrative Officer, according to a breaking story on Twitter by La Prenza, the bilingual newspaper for the state’s second most-populous county.

The final decision for who gets the $300,000-plus-per-year job running day-to-day operations of San Diego County could come in the next few weeks.

Final hiring would require a public vote in May, but the topic of hiring a new county administrator is on the agenda of an executive session by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors tomorrow, April 4.

One other leading candidate, according to La Prenza, is Paul Worlie, chief of staff for County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher. Fletcher is resigning from the county board in May in the midst of a sexual harassment scandal.

La Prenza calls the selection of the county’s top administrator “the most important hiring in decades.”

Chavez is being touted for her combination of experience in county and city government as well as her role as director of the AFL-CIO South Bay Labor Council. The bilingual newspaper did not mention her two unsuccessful bids for mayor of San Jose.

Chavez has spent the months since her November defeat rebuilding her local political resume and support for a possible third mayoral campaign. She terms out as supervisor in 2024.