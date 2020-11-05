Ex-Code Enforcement Officer Booked on Multiple Counts of Sexual Assault, Extortion

Police have arrested a former San Jose code enforcement inspector on suspicion of extorting sex and money from massage business owners.
William Gerry, 45, self-surrendered on Tuesday and was booked into the Santa Clara County jail on several counts of sexual assault, extortion and soliciting and receiving a bribe, according to the San Jose Police Department.
Authorities say he would use information gleaned from his position—which he held from 2007 until his resignation in spring of 2019—to offer protection from police raids in exchange for cash and sexual favors.
Police say Gerry had moved to Texas by the time detectives began looking into the case, which involves victims from San Jose, Union City and Cupertino.
SJPD worked with the Collin County Sheriff’s Office and McKinney Police Department to track him down at his home, where they served a $550,000 arrest warrant.
Gerry is being held without bail at Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas.
SJPD asks anyone with information about the case to contact Det. Vien Lam of the department’s Sexual Assaults Investigation Unit at 408.277.4102.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 408.947.7867 or submit a tip online. Tipsters who provide information that leads to an arrest or conviction may qualify for a cash reward from Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.
I used to live in Cupertino. It was too long later that I was also extorted. I was referred by my attorney to another attorney during my divorce. The second attorney told me only to pay her in cash and to not tell anyone about her. She also said that the judge would be mad at me if I ever fired her.
I paid the two attorneys about $30,000 between them in a span of about 2 months. During that representation I told them that my ex-wife was letting an older man molest my son. They mostly ignored me. I was also not permitted to talk to my son about it during visitation.
At the next hearing my ex-wife coughed up that she had hidden $130,000 worth of gold coins. No one mentioned that it was even a possibility before that hearing. My attorney got $80,000 of that to be held on trust.
I fired the two attorneys after that. The judge vacated all of my hearings and cut me off from my kids. I was able to verify that my son was indeed molested because he recently turned 18. I highly suspect that the same has happened to my three other kids.
I complained. Nothing happened, but now I am being retaliated against.
They are forcing me and the mother of my youngest daughter to allow a person who has a history of drugging and raping teen girls have custody. The mother came to court and said that she wanted me to gave custody, but we were not permitted to use our fundamental rights to make an agreement.
The attorney says that my daughter “will have fun.”
This matter is now in the hands of the District Attorney’s office. I have faith that they don’t have the same view of sex trafficking that the attorney has. I applaud the DA for filing charges against Mr. Gerry. No one should be subjected to a sexual assault. I believe that they will at the very least take the action that allows me to continue fighting for my children.