Ex-Code Enforcement Officer Booked on Multiple Counts of Sexual Assault, Extortion

Police have arrested a former San Jose code enforcement inspector on suspicion of extorting sex and money from massage business owners.

William Gerry, 45, self-surrendered on Tuesday and was booked into the Santa Clara County jail on several counts of sexual assault, extortion and soliciting and receiving a bribe, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Authorities say he would use information gleaned from his position—which he held from 2007 until his resignation in spring of 2019—to offer protection from police raids in exchange for cash and sexual favors.

Police say Gerry had moved to Texas by the time detectives began looking into the case, which involves victims from San Jose, Union City and Cupertino.

SJPD worked with the Collin County Sheriff’s Office and McKinney Police Department to track him down at his home, where they served a $550,000 arrest warrant.

Gerry is being held without bail at Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas.

SJPD asks anyone with information about the case to contact Det. Vien Lam of the department’s Sexual Assaults Investigation Unit at 408.277.4102.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 408.947.7867 or submit a tip online. Tipsters who provide information that leads to an arrest or conviction may qualify for a cash reward from Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.