Mt. View Police Arrest Five for Summer Murder at Shoreline

Mountain View police announced the arrests Wednesday of five men in connection with a murder and an assault at a June 18 concert at Shoreline Amphitheatre.

Police said in a news release Wednesday that the five men, who appear to be associated with the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club in San Francisco, were arrested Tuesday as suspects in the murder of 41-year-old Bakersfield resident Juan Gonzalez and the brutal assault of an off-duty police officer at a Chris Stapleton concert.

Following a five month investigation, officers executed arrest and search warrants at the homes of the suspects -- as well as a search warrant at the motorcycle clubhouse in San Francisco -- in coordination and collaboration with several local and federal partners.

“This was an extremely sensitive situation,” Chief Chris Hsiung said in the announcement. “We knew early on that we needed to be meticulous and diligent in our pursuit of justice for the victims in these cases.”

According to the announcement, Mountain View officers responded during the concert to reports shortly before 10:45pm of a man -- later identified as Gonzalez -- who was found unresponsive near the Stage Right Cafe at the venue. Emergency responders, including Mountain View firefighters, attempted life-saving measures and the man was rushed to an area hospital for further treatment.

About a week later, Gonzalez succumbed to his injuries and died.

Also during the concert that night, an off-duty police officer was brutally assaulted by a group of men near a collection of portable restrooms before they walked away from the area.

The investigation led to the arrest of the five men, on suspicion of the corresponding offenses listed below:

Logan Winterton, 37, of San Francisco -- murder and assault by means to likely to produce great bodily injury;

Julio Moran, 43, of San Mateo -- assault by means to likely to produce great bodily injury;

David Wiesenhaven, 38, of San Francisco -- assault by means to likely to produce great bodily injury;

Raymond Cunanan, 42, of Pleasant Hill -- dissuading a witness to a crime and assault by means to likely to produce great bodily injury; and

Police provided booking photos of four of the five men and said they did not have one of Winterton.

“I am exceptionally grateful for the dedication and tenacity our detectives put into this case to bring justice to the victims involved,” Hsiung said in the announcement. “I know many wanted answers and updates, and we appreciate your patience. Know that our team gave it their all to get us here today.”

The announcement noted the assistance of the many other agencies involved in the case:

the San Francisco Police Department, San Mateo Police Department, San Mateo Gang Intelligence Unit, Daly City Police Department, Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office Bureau of Investigation,FBI, ATF, Antioch Police Department, Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, San Jose Police Department, Los Altos Police Department, Central Contra Costa County Regional SWAT team and Santa Clara County Specialized Enforcement Team.