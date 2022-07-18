Tech and Support Staff Strike at Sequoia Hospital in Contract Dispute

Hundreds of health care and support workers at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City are striking today, calling for better working conditions and a new contract.

Picketing began at 6 a.m. at the hospital located at 170 Alameda de las Pulgas.

Nurses assistants, aides, surgical technologists, respiratory therapists, cooks and others took part in the demonstration, according to the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 829.

Sequoia Hospital is owned by Dignity Health. Contract negotiations are on-going.

Union members are advocating for better working conditions, higher wages, more benefits and greater staff support, according to the union.

The strike was authorized on July 7 when 95 percent of union members voted to take action.