Deputy Assessor David Ginsborg Leaves After Quarter Century as Larry Stone’s Heir Apparent

Ginsborg, who has been with the assessor’s office for 24 years, joined the office in 1997, two years after Stone became assessor, after working as a policy aide to then-County Supervisor and future San Jose Mayor Ron Gonzales

He leaves to become Executive Director of a synagogue in a neighboring county. Stone says that Ginsborg’s retirement letter spoke of the opportunity to “grow professionally, establish my own voice and satisfy a desire to deepen my connections to Judaism.”

“David's contribution to me and the Assessor's Office have been monumental, and he leaves behind a tremendous legacy,” Stone wrote.

This legacy includes migrating more than 200,000 customers from in-person and telephone interactions to online and electronic services and leading efforts to create the department’s first website.

Ginsborg recently helped the office implement Proposition 19, a 2020 law that allows seniors, natural disaster victims and others to transfer their property tax value onto their new residence, Stone says.

Ginsborg was equally effusive. “I love the office, I love the work, and I love what I do,” Ginsborg said, explaining that he left because “I’d outgrown my role.”

Stone, 80, has won reelection in mostly unopposed elections for the past quarter-century. He plans to run for another term in 2022, and is expected to face water district director and internet company founder Gary Kremen.

Ginsborg, who lost a bid in 2012 to win a board seat on the Santa Clara Valley Water District and waited on the side while Stone sought successive terms, says it’s no secret he wanted the top assessor job. He says he would have done a good job at it if he was elected. But he says he is leaving with no bad feelings between himself and the assessor’s office.

“We have a great assessor, and I didn’t feel any need to step into that,” he said.

Instead, Ginsborg says he was ready to retire, and was looking for a new opportunity. He says he plans to stay in San Jose while his daughter finishes high school next year but is open to relocating after that.